IFL Offensive Player of the Year E.J. Hilliard signs with Tucson Sugar Skulls

Hilliard faced the Sugar Skulls twice during the 2019 season. In the first contest, he completed 14 of 18 passes for 247 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in a 72-54 win. And in the season finale against Tucson, Hilliard threw for 179 yards and three touchdowns, but tossed two costly interceptions in a 55-50 Tucson loss.