Kevin Guy and Jedd Fisch met on an indoor football team in 1998. Now, both are Tucson football figures.

“I saw recently that he was here running the show,” Fisch said. “I hope he comes out to practice and comes and says hello, because it would be great to see him again.”

Guy has taken notice of Fisch's progress since he was hired by the UA in December.

“He’s done a great job,” Guy said. “He’s moved around the country just like me for different jobs, because we’re always growing and getting better. I’m excited for him and his first year, and I think it was a great pick (by the UA). You could tell he’s done a great job of bringing the alumni back and getting them involved in the school and getting some excitement around the program.

“I would just tell the fanbase to be patient. Looking and evaluating their situation, and I know they don’t want to hear this, but it’s going to take a few years to get that program turned around for it to consistently win from year to year.

“But I think he’s the right guy for the job and it looks like he put a quality group around him.”

Extra points

• Tucson re-signed All-IFL kicker Jimmy Camacho, who briefly left the team for CFL training camp. Camacho replaces Kevin Goessling.