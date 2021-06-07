Key mistakes doomed Sugar Skulls in home opener

“We have to be more disciplined, we have to fight together and I think we did a good job finishing until the end,” Wooten said. “But we have to understand it’s going to be a long season, and at the end of the day, I have to get better as a coach.”

Harley said the Sugar Skulls defenders plan to “create overtime” in practice this week in order to prevent fourth-quarter breakage moving forward.

“They got the best of us,” Harley said. “We fought and fought, but at the end of the day, they put wear and tear on us. … That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to work out. So, when we’re done with practice, we’re going to go over drives, hit bags, do drills — so the next time we face adversity, we will not be able to break, we’ll be ready for whatever.”

Croft settling in

Compared to his six-touchdown performance in a 20-point win over Duke City, which earned him IFL Offensive Player of the Week honors, Sugar Skulls quarterback Demry Croft had a mild performance against Iowa, completing 18 of 25 passes for 154 yards and two interceptions.

Croft took over for E.J. Hilliard after the ex-IFL Offensive Player of the Year took a personal leave of absence.