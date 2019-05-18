When Tucson quarterback Jake Medlock fumbled after taking a brutal hit with just more than two minutes left in the third quarter, the Sugar Skulls were slowly starting to lose momentum on the road against the Bismarck Bucks.
Bismarck (2-8) responded with a field goal and took a 37-35 lead before Matt Behrendt stepped in at quarterback and led the Sugar Skulls (6-5) to two fourth-quarter touchdowns for a 52-40 win against the Bucks.
“We knew it was going to be tough to come in here and play. Bismarck has been playing teams tough all year. It was just a matter of us finishing a game which I thought we did," said Sugar Skulls head coach Marcus Coleman. "We showed a lot of mental toughness and made the plays we needed to make to seal the game. From a character standpoint, it was one of those team-building moments where we came together and finished the ball game.”
Medlock completed 9 of 14 passes for 114 yards and four touchdowns. Behrendt went 3 of 4 passing for 48 yards, including a last-minute touchdown to Jeremiah Harris to put the bow on a Tucson win.
Matt Behrendt ➡️ Jeremiah HarrisSugar Skulls put the exclamation point on this game. Tucson is about to win three straight and complete the season sweep over the Bismarck Bucks. pic.twitter.com/D2wWDRener— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) May 19, 2019
“We knew what they were expecting so we dialed up that play and it was a great throw and catch. Sometimes you’ve got to make those calls and seal the game. That was the moment that showed us the team got mentally tougher tonight,” said Coleman.
Tucson defensive back and former LSU Tiger Micah Eugene Jr. grabbed his first interception of the season at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Eugene led the team with seven tackles, four pass breakups and two tackles for loss.
Sugar Skulls running back Mike Jones rushed for 59 yards on 12 carries, and recovered Josh Gable's squib kick with just under a minute left to play when Tucson led 45-40.
HUGE recovery on the squib kick by Mike Jones with a minute left to play. Sugar Skulls lead Bismarck 45-40. pic.twitter.com/COzc8HSrgj— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) May 19, 2019
The victory over Bismarck puts the Sugar Skulls one game up on Nebraska for fifth place in the Indoor Football League standings. Up next, the Sugar Skulls host the undefeated Arizona Rattlers on May 25 at 6 p.m. at Tucson Arena.