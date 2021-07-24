New QB Cory Murphy powers Tucson Sugar Skulls to win over Bismarck Bucks

Tucson took a commanding 27-9 lead at halftime, but Bismarck cut the lead to 27-21 to begin the fourth quarter after the Sugar Skulls’ offense stalled on their only offensive possession in the third quarter.

Croft returned to start the second half, but went four-and-out and gave the Bucks the ball on Tucson’s 10-yard line. Wooten said the decision to play Croft at the start of the third quarter was to keep his second-stringer involved in the offense in case of injury.

“At the end of the day, you gotta have two quarterbacks heading into the playoffs,” Wooten said. “We don’t want to just throw him on the back shelf, we want to make sure he comes in to gets reps. ... If Cory goes down, we’re going to go right back to Croft. We love his passion and he’s still one of the best QBs in this league. So, we never gave up on him, we just wanted to get stuff going with the veteran.”

Murphy was plugged back in, and scored a three-yard rushing touchdown for his final score of the game. Bismarck rallied back by scoring a touchdown with 1:26 left and recovered an onside kick, but the Sugar Skulls had a goal-line defensive stance to hold off another fourth-quarter meltdown.

“It felt good. It was tough, but a win’s a win. They don’t come easy, so we’ll take them when we can get them,” Wooten said.

Up next: Tucson will face the Northern Arizona Wranglers at Tucson Arena. Saturday’s game starts at 6:05 p.m.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com . On Twitter: @JustinESports

