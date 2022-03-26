Revamped roster gives Tucson Sugar Skulls 'a chance to win it all' this season

Coachspeak: “He’s going to return to his MVP form. Not just being the leader that he is, but also being a big part of the offense and scoring on every drive. He’s got experience and he understands what he sees on the field. He’s going to put guys in the right situation and keep us above the change. I think he’s going to be that factor that takes us to the next level. … When he first came into the league in 2019, he was a rookie, so I got with him and basically taught him the game, but I also tried to prepare him for the next level. I built a relationship with him all of a sudden, I know his family. We’ve built more than just a coach-player relationship. That’s why he was comfortable coming out here, it was more than just football. He had someone that’s always looking out for his best interest.”