Sugar Skulls can make playoffs, extend 'world tour' by winning Saturday and getting help

“I’m still getting over that game," Wooten said. "It was fun and exciting, but for a coach? You just hope not to have a heart attack."

Tucson trailed by 10 points with less than three minutes remaining, and some Sugar Skulls fans headed for the parking lot. But, typical of their season, Tucson rallied back. The Sugar Skulls started the season 1-6 before winning four of their last six games.

“We went down 1-6, but you go into that locker room and look into those guys’ eyes and see that they weren’t willing to quit,” Wooten said. “Most teams would go 1-6 and run, but these guys have always believed, they have fun and motivate each other now. What makes these guys special to me is they went 1-6 and never blinked an eye and thought about quitting. That’s a great thing about this group.”

The Sugar Skulls are led offensively by Murphy, an indoor veteran who signed with the club and was named the starting quarterback within a span of days. Since adding Murphy, Tucson has posted 34, 48 and 63 points in its three wins.

“It’s a blessing just to be able to play football, especially at this level," Murphy said. "It’s a great experience, and any opportunity I get to play the game I love, it’s a great feeling."