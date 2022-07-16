Sugar Skulls clinch No. 3 playoff spot, will visit Northern Arizona for postseason opener next Saturday

The Tucson Sugar Skulls clinched the No. 3 spot out of the Western Conference for the Indoor Football League playoffs thanks to a 50-41 win at last-place Bay Area on Saturday night in the regular-season finale.

Tucson (9-7) will visit the No. 2-seeded Northern Arizona Wranglers (12-4) for the first round of the postseason at 6:05 p.m. next Saturday.

No. 4 Duke City (8-8) will play at the No. 1 Arizona Rattlers (13-3) in the other Western Conference game next Sunday. In the Eastern Conference, it's No. 4 Iowa (9-7) at No. 1 Frisco (14-2) and No. 3 Quad City (9-7) at No. 2 Massachusetts (11-5). Both of those games will be held Friday.