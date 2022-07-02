Sugar Skulls clinch playoff berth with win in San Diego

The Tucson Sugar Skulls are headed to the Indoor Football League playoffs after beating the San Diego Strike Force on the road 53-47 on Saturday night.

Tucson improved to 8-6, while San Diego dropped to 3-11.

Daquan Neal threw for four touchdowns in the win, while Mike Jones rushed for 78 yards and four scores. Tucson took the lead for good on Jones' 6-yard touchdown run with 15 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 32-27.

The Sugar Skulls still have two regular-season games left. Tucson hosts Iowa at 6:05 next Saturday, then finishes at last-place Bay Area on July 16.

The three Arizona teams lead the Western Division. The Arizona Rattlers are 12-3, followed by the Northern Arizona Wranglers (11-3) and the Sugar Skulls. The Rattlers won at home over the Wranglers on Saturday, 40-28, ending Northern Arizona's eight-game winning streak.

