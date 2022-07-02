 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IFL: SUGAR SKULLS 53, STRIKE FORCE 47

Sugar Skulls clinch playoff berth with win in San Diego

  • Updated
The Tucson Sugar Skulls are headed to the Indoor Football League playoffs after beating the San Diego Strike Force on the road 53-47 on Saturday night.

Tucson improved to 8-6, while San Diego dropped to 3-11.

Daquan Neal threw for four touchdowns in the win, while Mike Jones rushed for 78 yards and four scores. Tucson took the lead for good on Jones' 6-yard touchdown run with 15 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 32-27.

The Sugar Skulls still have two regular-season games left. Tucson hosts Iowa at 6:05 next Saturday, then finishes at last-place Bay Area on July 16.

The three Arizona teams lead the Western Division. The Arizona Rattlers are 12-3, followed by the Northern Arizona Wranglers (11-3) and the Sugar Skulls. The Rattlers won at home over the Wranglers on Saturday, 40-28, ending Northern Arizona's eight-game winning streak.

