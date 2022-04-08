Sugar Skulls excited for home opener, hope for full house

Like every sports franchise, the Tucson Sugar Skulls were financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Their 2020 season was canceled, and the start of the 2021 season was postponed from March to May. County health officials opened Tucson Arena to 100% attendance, but enforced mask rules when fans weren’t consuming food or beverage.

“Just like in real life, some people didn’t like it, so there were some complaints about that, but by the second game, they lifted (the mandate),” Sugar Skulls co-owner Cathy Guy said Tucson prepared for Saturday night's home opener against the San Diego Strike Force. “It didn’t affect us as much as it would’ve if we started earlier in the year in March instead of June.”

Attendance sagged.

“We attribute that to COVID and people not feeling comfortable enough to fit in crowds — and it showed,” Guy said. “I’m looking forward to having that arena with lots of people in it who are excited to have fun and be out again.”

Guy doesn’t view Saturday as a simple football game; it’s an event. Tucson will play eight regular-season "events" — and a few more if it hosts playoff games.

“We’re super excited to finally open up the season. It’s exciting, but it’s also a little nerve-wracking, because there’s a lot that goes into putting on an event,” Guy said. “It’s a football game, but it’s also an entertainment event. That’s how we look at it, so there’s a lot to prepare for.”

Spectators can expect a fast, high-scoring brand of football. The Sugar Skulls (1-1) are averaging 41 points per game behind quarterback Daquan Neal, a former league MVP, and All-IFL running back Mike Jones.

The IFL is also more interactive than outdoor football, because it’s a football game essentially played in a hockey rink, except there isn’t a protective glass. The “keep your head on a swivel” expression also applies to fans.

“There are times when players fall in your lap,” Guy said.

Tucson will once again have gray turf with the numbers and end zones painted black and the Sugar Skulls logo midfield. Tucson won two games last season at home due on defensive stands; both times, the opposing team's quarterback stumbled on the turf and took a sack.

“You gotta pick your feet up, because we got some great stuff,” head coach and general manager Dixie Wooten said while laughing.

The most important element, for Guy, is to connect with fans and continue to sell the IFL brand to the Tucson community and anyone who is intrigued by indoor football.

“We’re still building the fan base and trying to get our name in the community. … We want to be a staple in the community and be around for lots of years to come,” Guy said.

Playing in Tucson “is something different” for Wooten and the Sugar Skulls players. After spending the last two weeks on the road, Tucson is clamoring for its home game on Saturday and finally have a chance to play at Tucson Arena.

“We have the best field in the league,” Wooten said.

“Everyone who comes to play in Tucson loves our field and they love when our crowd comes in. It’s loud and it’s a great atmosphere, so I can’t wait to go into the TCC.”

Extra points

• Sugar Skulls offensive lineman Antonio Rosales has been suspended six weeks by the league for his physical altercation with Frisco defensive lineman Charles Williams in last week's game. Williams has been suspended for three weeks. Rosales is a Tucson native and Tucson High graduate who played collegiately at San Diego State.

• Saturday's game will be televised on Ch. 8/58 as well as the IFL's YouTube channel. KGUN-9’s Pat Parris is the play-by-play announcer and 1450-AM's Jay Gonzales is the color commentator.

• Tucson will wear all-black uniforms against San Diego. Tucson remains in second place of in the IFL's Western Division standings behind the undefeated Arizona Rattlers.

Saturday • What: Strike Force (0-3) at Sugar Skulls (1-1) • When: 6:05 p.m. • TV: Ch. 8/58 • Watch online: YouTube.com/IndoorFootballLeague

