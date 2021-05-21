Sugar Skulls fall in season opener in Green Bay

The Sugar Skulls' attempt at a last-minute victory ended when the Green Bay Blizzard held Tucson on downs in a 42-36 win Friday night.

Tucson, playing in its season opener, had a pass go incomplete out of the end zone on fourth down, allowing the Blizzard, who was playing in its fifth game, to run out the clock.

Tucson led 28-20 at halftime but saw the Blizzard take a 36-28 lead in the fourth quarter. Tucson's Demry Croft scored on a 2-yard rushing touchdown and Mike Jones scored on a run on the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 36 with 5:45 left.

Green Bay quickly retook the lead, scoring the winning touchdown just 1:19 later.

Croft accounted for four touchdowns for Tucson, completing 15 of 26 passes for 160 yards in the loss while rushing for 55 yards and two scores. Kent Shelby II had 67 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Sugar Skulls next play the Duke City Gladiators in Albuquerque on May 30, and will host their first home game of the year on June 5 against the Iowa Barnstormers.

Tucson Sugar Skulls 2021 schedule

Friday, May 21: Green Bay 42, Sugar Skulls 36