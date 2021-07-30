Sugar Skulls find QB, leader in indoor veteran Cory Murphy

The 29-year-old Murphy’s indoor football-playing journey has taken him from Billings, Montana, to Sioux Falls, Iowa — and most recently to Wichita, Kansas. The quarterback said he's wanted to play for Wooten ever since the Sugar Skulls' head coach was offensive coordinator for the Cedar Rapids Titans. Wooten, who jokingly calls himself a “quarterback whisperer,” was an assistant coach for Cedar Rapids, Dylan Favre (Brett’s nephew) “was a pretty good quarterback.” Wooten was soon promoted to head coach of the Iowa Barnstormers, and Drew Powell delivered him a championship in 2018. Daquan Neal was the IFL’s Offensive MVP in 2019.

“He’s had nothing but success with his quarterbacks, and that’s not by mistake," Murphy said. "He’s a great coach. I’ve watched him for years and I’m just glad to be a part of this team."

The 29-year-old Murphy said he was stunned to get a call from Tucson.

“I wasn’t expecting it, to be honest,” Murphy said. “But I stay in shape, so I was ready to come immediately.”

Murphy sprung into action, driving the 12 hours to Tucson. Coaches emailed him the playbook, and Murphy practiced twice with the Sugar Skulls before taking on Bismarck. He set the tone with a 42-yard rushing touchdown on the second play of the game.