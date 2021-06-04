Sugar Skulls' home opener against Iowa 'like a Super Bowl' for Dixie Wooten

Between 2017-19, Wooten posted a 36-8 record with the Barnstormers, resigning after his third season. It wasn't long before Tucson snapped Wooten up, naming him the Sugar Skulls' coach and general manager. Wooten still has fond memories of his old franchise.

"They let me be me," he said. "They allowed me to understand what I needed to do in order to be successful and they always backed me for whatever I did for the team. So it was a great time.

“Even though I left on good terms, … I want to make sure we win that game, so we can have bragging rights.”

Wooten recruited his own players to Iowa, and the success the Barnstormers experienced was primarily due to Wooten’s efforts. The year before Wooten arrived in Iowa, the Barnstormers went 4-12. The next season under Wooten’s direction, the team went 13-3.

“They set me up to have goals and aspirations to become a general manager, so I appreciate Iowa every step of the way. It’s not a situation where I left and hate being there — no,” said Wooten. “I love that place, because it put me in the position where I am now, which is Tucson.”

Wooten brought several of his former players with him to Tucson for the 2020 season, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.