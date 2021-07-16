Sugar Skulls hope come-from-behind victory can be start of winning streak

“Mike Jones is a great player for our team,” Wooten said. “You could use him through the air, you could use him on the ground, you could use him to block, he’s an unselfish player. Whatever you need him to do, he’ll do it.”

Jones has been battling a groin injury all season long, but said he was finally “close to 100%” last week.

“You’re going to see a lot of Mike Jones for the rest of the season,” Wooten said.

Tucson’s offense could hit another gear with Jones, the IFL’s leading rusher in 2019, joining the Sugar Skulls’ experienced wide receiver corps of Ryan Balentine, Juju Augustine and Marquise Irvin. If it does, Tucson’s "second season" could be the polar opposite of the first half.

“Now they have a taste of what it takes to finish games,” Wooten said. “The type of fashion we won in, you could see it. There’s two things that can happen: You can either not finish games and continue to have that feeling, or you can finish games and have that feeling. But in order to finish games and be successful, you have to put that work in and effort in and it goes from there.”

Extra points