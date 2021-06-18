Sugar Skulls' Jajuan Harley remembers first coach, biggest fan as Father's Day nears

It didn’t matter how exhausted Jack Harley was after a day’s worth of physically taxing labor as an HVAC mechanic, he always made sure his son, Jajuan, got his football workouts in.

At the Harley home in Tallahassee, the father-son duo tossed the football around to the point where it evolved into a daily task, like brushing your teeth or bathing. Harley believed his son would be the next Charlie Ward, a Florida State star quarterback.

“He put the ball in my hands at 18 months. We had to throw the ball around every night after work — no matter how tired he was — before I went to bed,” said Jajuan Harley, a defensive back for the Tucson Sugar Skulls, who host the Massachusetts Pirates on Saturday night.

While Jack Harley was an involved parent, he took a mostly hands-off approach when it came to coaching. He simply supported his son in whatever he did.

Jack Harley died in 2018 from chronic lung disease brought on by years of inhaling asbestos as part of the HVAC repair. His lungs "were deteriorating for 17 years," Jajuan Harley said.

“He was a big influence,” said Harley. “He was the type of parent where if I wanted to do something, he’d support me 100%. That’s what I’m going to do when it’s time for me to start my family.”