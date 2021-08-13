Sugar Skulls know they need to win, catch breaks to make IFL playofs

"The good part: those guys came into the building and were humbled and understood that they made mistakes. So, these guys went out, practiced and understood what they had to do to run over the script tomorrow, so we can get better. If we win these next two games, we can get into the playoffs.”

Quarterback Cory Murphy has given your offense a new energy over the last few weeks since he was installed into the starting lineup, but he was replaced by Demry Croft early on against the Rattlers, what happened?

A: “(Murphy) got tackled one play and messed up his shoulder. He could’ve went back in, but Demry had a little fire, so I left him in because I knew how the score was going and we needed to get ready for the next two games. I needed Cory healthy so when we step on the field Saturday against Duke City, we’ll be healthy so we can beat them and then beat Northern Arizona, and hope the chips fall where they fall and get into the playoffs.”

The Sugar Skulls are 0-7 all-time against the Rattlers. Is it a mental barrier or just the circumstances?