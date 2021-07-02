Sugar Skulls look to stop losing skid against rival Rattlers in 'I-10 Tussle'

"So, we just gotta make sure when we play situational football with guys, I gotta talk them through it a little bit to calm him down a little more and make those plays that we need. He told me today: ‘Coach, my mistakes cost us the game, and if I don’t make those mistakes, nine times out of 10 we’ll win the ball game.’ When a quarterback is saying that, you have to appreciate that.”

How do you coach a team to finish a game and play the full 60 minutes?

A: “I went back and saw film of old teams from the NFL in the ‘80s, and when teams weren’t finishing games, what coaches did was make (the players) run first (before practice). Before we started team (drills) at practice, we did sprints. So, we’ve done 10 sprints before team (practice) every day. They’re tired as I don’t know what, but at the end of the day, we have to finish. We were tired all week, but we pushed through and I’m hoping we do the same this week.”

Sugar Skulls running back Mike Jones was a part of the inaugural team in 2019 and has yet to beat the Rattlers; has that been brought up at all?