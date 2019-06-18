The Tucson Sugar Skulls will open up the playoffs on Sunday without one of their best defensive players. Defensive lineman Keith Jones Jr. was placed on injured reserve for the rest of the playoffs on Tuesday after suffering an injury in Saturday's regular-season finale.
Tucson activated Michael Kluge from injured reserve to replace Jones. Kluge was put on injured reserve following the team's March 31 win over San Diego. League rules also allow the team to add a 26th player for the playoffs; defensive lineman TraVaughn Paschal will get the nod.
In 12 games, Jones registered 29 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. He forced two fumbles and recovered three of them.
Another Sugar Skulls standout, linebacker Zach Allen, is listed as day-to-day after suffering an injury over the weekend.
The Sugar Skulls (7-7) will take on the Sioux Falls Storm (11-3) on Sunday in the first round of the IFL playoffs. With a win, Tucson will earn spot in the IFL semifinals against the undefeated Arizona Rattlers.