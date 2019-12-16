Sugar Skulls name ex-UA Wildcat Brandon Sanders as assistant

Sugar Skulls name ex-UA Wildcat Brandon Sanders as assistant

  • Updated
Tucson High at Pueblo

Pueblo Warriors head coach Brandon Sanders calls out to a player during a game against the Tucson Badgers at Pueblo High School Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pueblo Warriors held the Badgers at bay with a final score of 21-7.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

The Tucson Sugar Skulls have named three assistant coaches for the 2020 season, including former Arizona Wildcat Brandon Sanders, who will coach defensive backs.

Coach Dixie Wooten tabbed Chuck Miller as assistant head coach and offensive line coach, and Xzavie Jackson as defensive line coach and Special teams coordinator.

Sanders played on Arizona’s Desert Swarm defenses and recently went 41-22 in six seasons as the football coach of Pueblo High School.

“Brandon Sanders is a huge pickup for our coaching staff,” Wooten said in a press release. “With his Tucson background at Arizona, his NFL background, and his strong coaching ability, we will have a great secondary.”

Tucson opens its Indoor Football League season on the road March 19 at Cedar Rapids. Its first home game is March 29 against Duke City.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News