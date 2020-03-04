Sugar Skulls open training camp with a championship-or-bust approach

The Tucson Sugar Skulls reported to training camp on Tuesday. Dixie Wooten was waiting, in style.

Wooten, the the team’s first-year coach and general manager, sported white and black Air Jordan 3s. The classic kicks were a gift from his former players with the Iowa Barnstormers.

“They said I had to get a new look, so they bought me a few pairs of Jordans. I did a lot for them, so they went out and bought me a few pairs of these,” Wooten said with a smile. “I wouldn’t be able to coach without my players doing their jobs, and I make sure to treat them like men and respect what they do, push them and make them better than when they came in. Once you do that, your players appreciate you.”

Wooten has brought a new vibe to the Sugar Skulls, who open their second season March 19 at Cedar Rapids.

Wooten posted a 36-8 record over final three seasons in Iowa, earning league Coach of the Year honors twice. In 2018, Wooten led Iowa to the franchise’s first United Bowl championship. The relationships he developed with his players led a handful of them to follow him to Tucson. Quarterback Daquan Neal, defensive lineman BJ Butler, wide receiver Ryan Balentine and defensive back Jajuan Harley were all standouts for the Barnstormers.