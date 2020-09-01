Sugar Skulls re-sign Tucson native Robert Metz for 2021 season

The Tucson Sugar Skulls continued to build its roster for the 2021 Indoor Football League season on Tuesday and re-signed defensive lineman Robert Metz.
The 6-foot-4-inch, 240-pound Metz, a Tucson native and Canyon del Oro High School product, will enter his third year with the Sugar Skulls. In the Sugar Skulls' inaugural season in 2019, Metz recorded 21 tackles, including 13 solo stops.
🚨Welcome back to the Boneyard Robert Metz!🚨The Tucson native signs back on to play for his hometown team! Metz earned second-team All-IFL Honors playing linebacker during the 2018 IFL season, before joining the Sugar Skulls. #LetsGoMetz🔥#TucsonTuff💀 pic.twitter.com/nJBpfZKzDG— Tucson Sugar Skulls (@sugarskullsfb) September 1, 2020
Metz was signed to the Sugar Skulls this year until the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tucson signed its first three prospects for '21 training camp last week, and signed kicker Daniel Bowen (St. Bonaventure), Paul Harris (Hawaii) and Marquise Irvin (Mercer).
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
