Sugar Skulls re-sign Tucson native Robert Metz for 2021 season

Tucson Sugar Skulls linebacker Robert Metz reaches for Bismarck Bucks quarterback Homer Causey, left, in the second quarter during the game. Metz was unable to bring down Causey on the play. The Sugar Skulls defeated the Bucks 62-40 in their inaugural game at the Tucson Convention Center Arena.

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

The Tucson Sugar Skulls continued to build its roster for the 2021 Indoor Football League season on Tuesday and re-signed defensive lineman Robert Metz. 

The 6-foot-4-inch, 240-pound Metz, a Tucson native and Canyon del Oro High School product, will enter his third year with the Sugar Skulls. In the Sugar Skulls' inaugural season in 2019, Metz recorded 21 tackles, including 13 solo stops. 

Metz was signed to the Sugar Skulls this year until the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Tucson signed its first three prospects for '21 training camp last week, and signed kicker Daniel Bowen (St. Bonaventure), Paul Harris (Hawaii) and Marquise Irvin (Mercer). 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

