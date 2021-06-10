Sugar Skulls release Antonio Rosales for punching official in Saturday's loss

The Sugar Skulls have released offensive lineman Antonio Rosales for punching a game official in the team's loss to the Iowa Barnstormers Saturday night.

Rosales received two ejection penalties in the 33-13 loss at Tucson Arena, with the second coming after he punched the official above his left eye.

Coach and general manager Dixie Wooten decided to cut the former Tucson High and San Diego State standout shortly after. Rosales has been a part of the club since the Sugar Skulls' debut season in 2019.

"People make mistakes. Sometimes, you have to pay for it," Wooten said Thursday night. "Unfortunately, it cost him his career with the Tucson Sugar Skulls. One thing about him is that he's a great young man and I wish him the best. I want him to fight through it and whatever he does in life, he's going to be great at it. He's a great young man and I don't want anyone to forget that part."

Added Wooten: "When one of your players you count on gets into a situation like that, it's very tough. I'm a disciplinarian when it comes to football, and for that to happen under my watch, it was something I couldn't sleep about. I remember the whole game, but anytime I thought about a play, that play sticks out more than anything. I have to go back to the drawing board and make sure that never happens again."