Sugar Skulls' season ends with loss in Prescott Valley

The Tucson Sugar Skulls fell behind by 20 points in the first half and couldn't climb back in a 49-30 loss at Northern Arizona in the Indoor Football League Western Conference semifinals on Saturday night in Prescott Valley.

The No. 3-seeded Sugar Skulls end the season 9-8, while the No. 2 Wranglers (13-4) advance to face either No. 1 Arizona or No. 4 Duke City next week.

The Wranglers, who beat Tucson in three of four games this year, took leads of 8-0, 22-6 and 29-9 in the first half, before going up 35-24 at halftime after the Sugar Skulls had cut the lead to 32-24 before 2,600 fans at the Findlay Toyota Center.

Northern Arizona then scored the first two touchdowns of the second half, taking a 49-24 lead early in the fourth quarter. Tucson cut the lead to 49-30 on a 5-yard scoring run by Mike Jones with 6:54 left, but could get no closer.

The Sugar Skulls outgained the Wranglers 263-175, but two interceptions proved deadly for Tucson's chances. Quarterback Daquan Neal was 19 for 31 for 225 yards and two scores to go along with the two picks.

Jones rushed for 28 yards as Tucson was held to 42 yards on the ground on 14 carries. Jazeric Peterson had five catches for 92 yards and a touchdown for Tucson, while Quinton Pedroza had six catches for 70 yards and a score.

Peterson's 45-yard touchdown pass from Neal with 12 seconds left in the first half helped cut the lead to 32-24. But the Wranglers got the momentum back with a 42-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. Northern Arizona then held Tucson scoreless for the first 22 minutes of the second half to pull away.

IFL Playoff Schedule

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Friday, July 22

No. 1 Frisco 64, No. 4 Iowa 39

No. 3 Quad City 39, No. 2 Massachusetts 38

Saturday, July 23

No. 2 Northern Arizona 49, Tucson 30

Sunday, July 24

No. 4 Duke City at No. 1 Arizona, 5:05 p.m.

CONFERENCE FINALS

Friday, July 29

Quad City at Frisco, 5:05 p.m.

TBA