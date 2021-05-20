Sugar Skulls' season opener at Green Bay a 'surreal feeling' for coach/GM Dixie Wooten

It’s been (checks calendar) two years since the Tucson Sugar Skulls played a football game.

Actually, it's been one year and 11 months, but Dixie Wooten isn’t counting. The head coach and general manager of Tucson’s Indoor Football League franchise stopped counting the moment the IFL announced that this season would begin in May; 2020 was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wooten spent a few months of assembling a “championship-or-bust” roster, which is a melting pot of returning Sugar Skulls, ex-Iowa Barnstormers and IFL veterans. Tucson will play its first game of the 2021 season on Friday, when it takes on the host Green Bay Blizzard at 5:05 p.m.

Friday night’s contest at the Resch Center is also the first of a two-game road trip to for the Sugar Skulls; Tucson will face the Duke City Gladiators in Albuquerque on May 30.

While the Sugar Skulls yet to even practice on an indoor field this spring, the Blizzard (2-2) has already played four games.

Tucson is, depending on one's perspective, either inexperienced or fresh.