Sugar Skulls set franchise record for points, beat Northern Arizona 72-62 at Tucson Arena

If there's anything the Tucson Sugar Skulls know how to do, it's score.

Tucson has the highest-scoring offense in the IFL. However, the Sugar Skulls' defense ranks last in the league in points allowed, often resulting in college basketball-esque scores and — all too often lately — losses.

Saturday night was more of the same at Tucson Arena. But this time, the Sugar Skulls came out of their in-state showdown against the Northern Arizona Wranglers with a 72-62 win, snapping a three-game losing skid. Tucson set single-game franchise record for points scored and combined points in a game.

Tucson had 224 total yards. The Wranglers had 298, averaging 7.6 yards per play.

"You could just tell the guys on the sideline were just ready to keep it going no matter what. Other games we felt like we had it won and got off the pedal," said Sugar Skulls coach Dixie Wooten. "This week, these guys just kept fighting and understanding that if we keep score, we'll win the game. ... We were (making plays on defense), but also gave up too many plays. We have to get that fixed.

"As a coach, this is the first time I've given up 60 points two times in a season. So this is not a great feeling, but a win is a win. Now we move up the food chain and now we have to get better defensively."

Sugar Skulls quarterback Daquan Neal, who leads the IFL in passing yards, completed 7 of 11 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns. Neal tacked on 36 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Tucson's forced a turnover on downs late in the first quarter thanks to defensive lineman Ronald Collins' sack on the Wranglers' 2-yard line. Neal then scored an eight-yard rushing touchdown to begin the second quarter, giving Tucson a 21-7 lead.

The Skulls never trailed the Wranglers, though Northern Arizona remained within striking distance throughout the night.

The Sugar Skulls led 28-14 midway through the first half after wide receiver Quinton Pedroza hauling in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Neal. Northern Arizona wide receiver Quentin Randolph took a jet sweep 16 yards for a touchdown to make the score 28-21. On the ensuing kickoff, Northern Arizona recovered an onside kick, the fourth Tucson has allowed over the last three weeks. The Wranglers' extra possession resulted in Randolph burning Sugar Skulls defensive back Jovon White for a wide-open 38-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kaleb Barker. Northern Arizona missed the PAT, however, and Tucson clung to a 28-27 lead.

Tucson running back Benjamin Jones returned the ensuing kickoff 36 yards inside the red zone, leaving running back Mike Jones (no relation) to give the Sugar Skulls a 35-27 lead. Sugar Skulls defensive lineman Maurice Jackson intercepted Barker's pass, the second of the season for Tucson's defense, and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown, and the Sugar Skulls held a 42-33 advantage at halftime.

Neal's attempted just three passes in the first half, and all went for touchdowns.

In the second half, Northern Arizona attempted another onside kick, but Pedroza jumped and hung on to the ball to set up the offense inside the red zone. Neal ran in for a rushing touchdown to execute the field position. Pedroza said onside kick recoveries this season "have been a soft spot" this season.

"One of the (onside kicks), they got me. I thought I got hit before the 10 yards, so it didn't go our way," he said. "The next one, he kicked it right at me. Instincts had to come into play and I was able to come up with the play. That was good for us, and we fought on to the next play."

Pedroza's special teams heroics continued with a fumble recover on a kickoff in the fourth quarter.

Randolph tacked on four touchdowns in the second half for Northern Arizona, but the Sugar Skulls outlasted the Wranglers in the shootout.

"Ain't nothing better than a win," Neal said. "We've been on a losing streak — nearly a month of losing. Everybody just came out fired up and we didn't want that taste in our mouth. We lit a fire under our butt and played our tails off tonight."

Up next: The Sugar Skulls (2-3) return home to face the Duke City Gladiators next Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Duke City defeated Tucson last week, 57-52, in New Mexico.

Extra points:

• Tucson signed defensive back Mike Minter. Minter, a 5-foot-11-inch, 180-pound Middle Tennessee State product, was with the Sugar Skulls during the entirety of last season.

• Tucson is now 3-1 against Northern Arizona going back to last season.

• Sugar Skulls leading wide receiver Arthur Jackson suffered a rib injury on a first-half kickoff and exited the game.

