Sugar Skulls 'stepped up to the challenge' but fell short in season-opening loss

The Sugar Skulls relied on rookie Demry Croft in Saturday's opener, and the former Minnesota Golden Gopher completed 15 of 26 passes for 160 yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing scores. He was intercepted once.

“For never playing a football game in an indoor facility, some of the throws he was making were outstanding. The way he also stepped up in the pocket and ran and got a few yards, that kept the chains moving,” Wooten said. “He had one or two bad plays, but overall, he played a great game and now we know what to do in order to make him more successful.”

Added Wooten: “We know we’re going to miss E.J. for a few games, so the biggest adversity is getting our young quarterback into a situation to be successful. We had to make sure he understood the scheme and the timing.”

Tucson had a chance for a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, but Croft overthrew a fourth-down to All-IFL wide receiver Ryan Balentine in the end zone. Balentine tried to sell a passing interference call by falling to the ground after drawing contact, but the officials ruled the pass was uncatchable.

“He was beating himself a little bit,” said Wooten. “He told me on that last drive, ‘Hey, Coach, that’s on me. I know I can do better.’ Being a rookie, that’s hard to come by.”