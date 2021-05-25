Sugar Skulls 'stepped up to the challenge' but fell short in season-opening loss

Adversity is nothing new for the Sugar Skulls.
After not playing a game for nearly two years, Tucson’s Indoor Football League lost to the Green Bay Blizzard, 42-36, in Saturday's season opener.
Tucson's roster was littered IFL rookies, few of whom had practice indoors before. The Blizzard had already played four games. Given all that, coach and general manager Dixie Wooten said, a one-possession loss wasn’t the worst possible outcome.
“It was just a lot of young guys that never played a game before and then they went up against a team that has already played four games,” Wooten said. “My guys stepped up to the challenge; we just didn’t pull it out, because we dropped the ball on some situational things. I think you’ll see a big difference between Game 1 and Game 2.”
Tucson (0-1) will travel to Albuquerque to face the Duke City Gladiators (1-0) on Sunday. They'll be without their starting quarterback for the second straight game.
E.J. Hilliard, the 2019 IFL Offensive Player of the Year, remains away from the team because of personal reasons. He is “week-to-week,” Wooten said.
“He’s got a bunch of family matters he’s dealing with right now, but we’re checking on him week-to-week. … I think he’s going to miss the next two weeks,” Wooten said.
The Sugar Skulls relied on rookie Demry Croft in Saturday's opener, and the former Minnesota Golden Gopher completed 15 of 26 passes for 160 yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing scores. He was intercepted once.
“For never playing a football game in an indoor facility, some of the throws he was making were outstanding. The way he also stepped up in the pocket and ran and got a few yards, that kept the chains moving,” Wooten said. “He had one or two bad plays, but overall, he played a great game and now we know what to do in order to make him more successful.”
Added Wooten: “We know we’re going to miss E.J. for a few games, so the biggest adversity is getting our young quarterback into a situation to be successful. We had to make sure he understood the scheme and the timing.”
Tucson had a chance for a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, but Croft overthrew a fourth-down to All-IFL wide receiver Ryan Balentine in the end zone. Balentine tried to sell a passing interference call by falling to the ground after drawing contact, but the officials ruled the pass was uncatchable.
“He was beating himself a little bit,” said Wooten. “He told me on that last drive, ‘Hey, Coach, that’s on me. I know I can do better.’ Being a rookie, that’s hard to come by.”
Although Hilliard’s prowess is missed, Wooten said it's important that Croft gain experience early in the season. The rookie could be called on later in the season — potentially in the postseason.
“That’s the great part of it,” Wooten said. “Now he knows that if he ever needs to step in again, he understands the game and he knows how important it is to always make sure to be ready. It’s always good when you have two quarterbacks with game experience.”
Jones quietly shines
Mike Jones rushed for just 36 yards on 11 attempts in Saturday's opener. The first-game statistics don't accurately reflect the IFL's 2019 leading rusher's importance to Wooten’s offense.
Jones and the Skulls' three offensive linemen — Brandon Haskin, Kordell Brewster and Antonio Rosales — helped keep Croft clean in the pocket.
"He picked up blitzes every time and made sure our quarterback was taken care of,” Wooten said.
Wooten said fans should "expect more" out of Jones when Arizona travels to New Mexico.
"We’re going to give him a heavy load in the run and pass game, because he’s special to us," Wooten said.
Spring Fisching
Wooten made a few appearances at Arizona's spring practices after former Sugar Skulls defensive backs coach Brandon Sanders, now a UA staffer, connected him with first-year Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch.
“Being around the team, you can just tell it’s a great environment,” said Wooten. “He’s got guys flying around practice and holding guys accountable. And then the facilities, man, it’s top of the line. I think Coach Fisch is doing a great job and he’s really hands-on.”
Fisch has an indoor football background, having served as wide receivers coach for the Arena Football League’s New Jersey Red Dogs in 1998. Sugar Skulls co-owner Kevin Guy was safety on the team, which went 8-6 and lost to the Tampa Bay Storm in the AFL semifinals.
Wooten plans to stay in touch with the UA’s new football coach, and wants the IFL to be an option for Wildcats looking to turn pro.
“For the guys who aren’t going to the NFL or CFL, they have a coach who understands — ‘Hey, you can go play for the Sugar Skulls and get the same look you need to go to the next level,’" Wooten said. “With Coach Fisch having an arena background, he understands what the Sugar Skulls can bring for players on the edge of trying to go to the NFL.”
