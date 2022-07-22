Sugar Skulls, Wranglers have long history heading into Saturday's IFL playoff opener

The Tucson Sugar Skulls will take on the Northern Arizona Wranglers in Saturday’s IFL playoff opener and, well, something’s got to give.

Tucson is 3-3 all-time against its in-state rival heading into the 6 p.m. game at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. The teams played three times during the 2022 regular season, with the Wranglers taking two of three and outscoring the Skulls by a total score of 132-125.

Northern Arizona is the No. 2 seed in the IFL's Western Conference, one spot ahead of Tucson. The Wranglers are coming off a 39-32 loss to the Duke City Gladiators, the same team that outscored Tucson by four total points in two meetings this season. Tucson, meanwhile, eked out a nine-point win over the bottom-dwelling Bay Area Panthers.

Only one team can advance to the second round of the playoffs. If history is any indication, Saturday's game will be a nail-biter. Here's a look at the three games played between Tucson and Northern Arizona this season, what went down and who stood out:

Date: April 23

Score: Sugar Skulls 72, Wranglers 62

Where: Tucson Arena

Attendance: 2,535

What went down: The Sugar Skulls set a franchise record for points scored and combined points scored in a game on the way to a 10-point victory over their in-state rivals at Tucson Arena. The win over the Wranglers, who averaged 7.6 yards per play in a losing effort, helped Tucson snap a three-game losing streak. The Sugar Skulls never trailed in the game, though the Wranglers remained within striking distance throughout the game. Sugar Skulls quarterback Daquan Neal threw for 156 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a team-high 49 yards and three scores. However, the Skulls’ defense had no answer for Northern Arizona receiver Quentin Randolph, who caught seven passes — five of them for touchdowns.

Stats that matter: Tucson attempted just three passes in the second half; all three of them went for touchdowns.

He said it: “You could just tell the guys on the sideline were just ready to keep it going no matter what. Other games we felt like we had it won and got off the pedal. This week, these guys just kept fighting and understanding that if we keep score, we'll win the game. ... We were (making plays on defense), but also gave up too many plays. We have to get that fixed. As a coach, this is the first time I've given up 60 points two times in a season. So this is not a great feeling, but a win is a win. Now we move up the food chain and now we have to get better defensively." — Sugar Skulls coach Dixie Wooten

Date: May 14

Score: Wranglers 36, Sugar Skulls 21

Where: Prescott Valley

Attendance: 2,777

What went down: Playing without Neal, who was in Indianapolis trying out for the NFL’s Colts, the Sugar Skulls lacked the offensive punch that had been the hallmark of their early season. Backup quarterback Gabriel Cunningham completed 10 of 20 passes for 94 yards and was intercepted once and sacked four times, and visiting Tucson fell by 15 points at Findlay Toyota Center. Tucson trailed 22- in the third quarter when their offense woke up. A pair of Mike Jones rushing touchdowns cut Northern Arizona’s lead to eight points heading into the fourth. Tucson attempted an onside kick that failed, and two plays later, Wranglers quarterback Kaleb Barker punched in a 3-yard touchdown to extend the Wranglers’ lead. Barker threw for 89 yards and three touchdowns and added a team-high 55 rushing yards and a score for Northern Arizona, which improved to 6-2.

Stats that matter: Tucson averaged just 2.5 yards per play, a miniscule number in the offensive-heavy IFL. The game marked the first time all season that Tucson had failed to score more than 30 points in a game, and their first game of the season without a passing touchdown.

He said it: “The quarterback is the most important player in the building, but everybody has practiced, so at the end of the day, we lost. I told those guys that we have to fix a lot of things going into this game against San Diego. The guys came in and were upbeat, focused and they had everything ready to go.” — Wooten

Date: May 28

Score: Wranglers 34, Sugar Skulls 32

Where: Tucson Arena

Attendance: 3,150

What went down: Brandon Fischer’s 24-yard field goal with 3 seconds left capped a stunning comeback, and the Wranglers used a 13-point fourth quarter to outlast the Sugar Skulls — and Neal, who returned to the club after failing to make the Colts. Northern Arizona scored the game’s final 13 points, aided in part by a pair of Tucson mistakes. Neal’s touchdown pass to Carrington Thompson in the third quarter gave the Skulls a 32-21 lead. Tucson's quarterback had a chance to extend the advantage early in the fourth quarter, but Neal fumbled in the red zone. Northern Arizona recovered, drove and kicked a field goal.

The Wranglers were trailing by one point on their final possession when Tucson defensive lineman Tony Winslow Jr. was flagged for roughing the passer, setting up Fischer’s game-winner.

“We can't allow that type of situation to happen,” Wooten said. “That's nonsense. We're playing a great football game and for us to end it on a penalty like that, that's unreal."

Stats that matter: Neal struggled, completing 8 of 15 passes for a season-low 124 yards. Jones led Tucson with three rushing touchdowns — all of them coming in the first half.

He said it: “We just didn’t finish. That’s all I can say.” — Jones

Saturday • Who: IFL playoffs, first round: No. 3 seed Sugar Skulls at No. 2 seed Northern Arizona Wranglers • When: 6:05 p.m. • Where: Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley • Watch online: YouTube.com/IndoorFootbalLeague