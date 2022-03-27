 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sweet start: Tucson Sugar Skulls hold off Vegas Knight Hawks in season opener

Tucson Sugar Skulls vs. Bismarck Bucks football

Tucson Sugar Skulls-Bismarck Bucks IFL football game Saturday, July 24, 2021. SugarSkulls won 34-27. (Darryl Webb/Tucson Sugar Skulls)

 Darryl Webb / Tucson Sugar Skulls

In the offseason, the Tucson Sugar Skulls signed former Indoor Football League Offensive MVP Daquan Neal to fix their inconsistencies at quarterback, which had delivered them a 6-8 record in head coach and general manager Dixie Wooten's first official season with the franchise in 2021. 

The Sugar Skulls got an MVP-caliber performance from Neal in the second half of Tucson's 48-39 win over the Vegas Knight Hawks (1-1) in the season opener at Dollar Loan Center on Sunday afternoon. 

Neal finished the game 14 of 19 for 169 yards and four touchdowns, along with a rushing touchdown. He was part of the first two touchdowns for the Sugar Skulls, including a 4-yard strike to wide receiver Arthur Jackson. Sugar Skulls' all-time leading rusher and All-IFL running back Mike Jones also scored a goal-line touchdown in the first half, but the Sugar Skulls trailed 26-20 heading into the halftime break. 

In the second half, Neal went 8-for-9 passing for 116 yards and three touchdowns; Jones had a 6-yard rushing touchdown to begin the third quarter — his 54th career score with Tucson. 

Tucson (1-0) will next travel to Texas to face the Frisco Fighters (1-1) on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

