Sweet start: Tucson Sugar Skulls hold off Vegas Knight Hawks in season opener

In the offseason, the Tucson Sugar Skulls signed former Indoor Football League Offensive MVP Daquan Neal to fix their inconsistencies at quarterback, which had delivered them a 6-8 record in head coach and general manager Dixie Wooten's first official season with the franchise in 2021.

The Sugar Skulls got an MVP-caliber performance from Neal in the second half of Tucson's 48-39 win over the Vegas Knight Hawks (1-1) in the season opener at Dollar Loan Center on Sunday afternoon.

Neal finished the game 14 of 19 for 169 yards and four touchdowns, along with a rushing touchdown. He was part of the first two touchdowns for the Sugar Skulls, including a 4-yard strike to wide receiver Arthur Jackson. Sugar Skulls' all-time leading rusher and All-IFL running back Mike Jones also scored a goal-line touchdown in the first half, but the Sugar Skulls trailed 26-20 heading into the halftime break.

In the second half, Neal went 8-for-9 passing for 116 yards and three touchdowns; Jones had a 6-yard rushing touchdown to begin the third quarter — his 54th career score with Tucson.

Tucson (1-0) will next travel to Texas to face the Frisco Fighters (1-1) on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

