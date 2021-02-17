 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson Sugar Skulls announce changes to IFL schedule that's now slated to begin in May

Tucson Sugar Skulls announce changes to IFL schedule that's now slated to begin in May

Tucson Sugar Skulls

Tucson Sugar Skulls running back Shadrach Thornton pumps up his teammates during a time out in a game against the Sioux Falls Storm on Sunday, June 23, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

 Erin Bormett / Argus Leader

The Tucson Sugar Skulls will have to wait nearly two extra months to kick off their second season. The team announced on Wednesday that it will play the season opener on May 21 —seven weeks later than its anticipated April 3 start.

The Skulls will play the Green Bay Blizzard in Wisconsin at 5:05 p.m.

The Sugar Skulls will play their home opener June 5 at 6:05 p.m. Their opponent, the Iowa Barnstormers, is the former employer of Tucson head coach Dixie Wooten. While in Iowa, Wooten won the United Bowl and was named IFL Coach of the Year.

Tucson’s region-friendly 14-game schedule includes nine games against either the Northern Arizona Wranglers, Duke City (Albuquerque) Gladiators and rival Arizona Rattlers. The Sugar Skulls’ lone home contest against the Rattlers will happen July 3 at Tucson Arena.

Tucson will play four of its first six games on the road, and finish with three of its final five games at home. All home games will start at 6:05 p.m. at Tucson Arena.

Here's a game-by-game look at the Sugar Skulls' schedule:

Sugar Skulls' 2021 schedule

(home games in ALL-CAPS)

May 21: at Green Bay Blizzard, 5:05 p.m.

May 29: at Duke City Gladiators, 5:05 p.m.

June 5: IOWA BARNSTORMERS, 6:05 p.m.

June 12: at Arizona Rattlers, 6:05 p.m.

June 19: MASSACHUSETTS PIRATES, 6:05 P.M.

June 26: at Northern Arizona Wranglers, 6:05 p.m.

July 3: ARIZONA RATTLERS, 6:05 p.m.

July 10: DUKE CITY GLADIATORS, 6:05 p.m.

July 17: AT Spokane Shock, 7:05 p.m.

July 24: BISMARCK BUCKS, 6:05 p.m.

July 31: NORTHERN ARIZONA WRANGLERS, 6:05 p.m.

Aug. 7: at Arizona Rattlers, 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 14: DUKE CITY GLADIATORS, 6:05 p.m.

Aug. 21: at Northern Arizona Wranglers, 6:05 p.m.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

Sean Miller on Arizona's defensive struggles, Wildcats' future and facing UCLA

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News