Tucson Sugar Skulls announce changes to IFL schedule that's now slated to begin in May

The Tucson Sugar Skulls will have to wait nearly two extra months to kick off their second season. The team announced on Wednesday that it will play the season opener on May 21 —seven weeks later than its anticipated April 3 start.

The Skulls will play the Green Bay Blizzard in Wisconsin at 5:05 p.m.

The Sugar Skulls will play their home opener June 5 at 6:05 p.m. Their opponent, the Iowa Barnstormers, is the former employer of Tucson head coach Dixie Wooten. While in Iowa, Wooten won the United Bowl and was named IFL Coach of the Year.

Tucson’s region-friendly 14-game schedule includes nine games against either the Northern Arizona Wranglers, Duke City (Albuquerque) Gladiators and rival Arizona Rattlers. The Sugar Skulls’ lone home contest against the Rattlers will happen July 3 at Tucson Arena.

Tucson will play four of its first six games on the road, and finish with three of its final five games at home. All home games will start at 6:05 p.m. at Tucson Arena.

Here's a game-by-game look at the Sugar Skulls' schedule:

Sugar Skulls' 2021 schedule

(home games in ALL-CAPS)

May 21: at Green Bay Blizzard, 5:05 p.m.