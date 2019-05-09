In the closest matchup between the two Indoor Football League expansion teams this year, the Tucson Sugar Skulls took down the San Diego Strike Force 65-48 Thursday night on the road at Pechanga Arena to complete the four-game season sweep.
Tucson's latest win over San Diego comes five days after the Sugar Skulls routed the Strike Force at Tucson Arena on Saturday night.
After injuring his foot and missing most of the second half last weekend, quarterback Jake Medlock started under center and completed 8 of 9 passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game late in the second quarter with an unspecified injury. Matt Behrendt entered for Tucson to score four touchdowns on 9 of 11 passing and rush for 48 yards.
Sugar Skulls running back Mike Jones returned to the lineup after he was placed on the injured reserve list last week. He rushed for a game-high 50 yards and two touchdowns, and he was one of four Sugar Skulls to catch a touchdown.
The Sugar Skulls forced three turnovers; defensive tackle Rayshawn Henderson dove for an interception, and defensive back Micah Eugene and Keith Jones Jr. each had a fumble recovery. Tucson scored 21 points off the three turnovers despite allowing San Diego to post 254 yards of total offense, which is the most Tucson has given up to San Diego all season.
Tucson now holds a two-game lead over the Quad City Steamwheelers for sixth place in the IFL standings. Up next, the Sugar Skulls will play the Bismarck Bucks on the road on May 18 at 4 p.m.