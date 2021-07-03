Tucson Sugar Skulls drop fifth straight game, remain winless against Arizona Rattlers

"We're just shooting ourselves in the foot. ... We feel like we're getting it right, but we're not getting it right," Balentine said. "That's why we come to work every week and try to get it right. ... We're just not finishing. We have good drives, good possessions, we just can't replicate it every time."

At the halfway point in the season, "the basics are over with" for Tucson as it hopes to end its losing skid.

"The basics are over with," Wooten said. "It's time to watch film and take constructive criticism the hard way. We gotta face reality on some things. Back to the basics is cool, but it's time face reality and say, 'OK, as a player, I'm not doing my job, I need to do my job. The basics is done, it's time for accountability from here on out."

Up next: Tucson will face the Duke City Gladiators, the Sugar Skulls' only win this season, on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Tucson Arena.

Extra points

On the night before the Fourth of July, Saturday's contest at Tucson Arena was military appreciation night.

Announced attendance at Tucson Arena Saturday night was 3,434.

Tucson debuted its all-red uniforms for the first time on Saturday, adding to its black, yellow and white uniform sets.

