Tucson Sugar Skulls enter 'playoff mode' heading into Northern Arizona contest

“I learned a lot about my players, just how hard they fought and how dedicated they are to winning,” Wooten said. “Unfortunately, we’re losing, but at the end of the day, I know who’s tough and what it’s about when it comes to my team now.”

One issue the Sugar Skulls endured ever since the start of training camp in April: injuries. Center Kordell Brewster has missed most of this season with a torn bicep injury, while offensive lineman Brandon Haskins missed the last three games. Coupled with Antonio Rosales’ dismissal from the team after punching a game official, the Sugar Skulls’ offensive line rotation has been inconsistent.

“This week is the first time we’ve had all 27 guys at practice, because we are really beat up with injuries. We’ve had six guys hurt and out of those six guys, maybe three of them are offensive linemen,” Wooten said. “But guys are getting healthy again and we’re getting that depth again.”

The offensive line depth was shaved down to the point where defensive lineman Shakore Philip was forced to play center — and then stay on the field to play defense. Naturally, not every center-quarterback exchange in shotgun formation was the cleanest.