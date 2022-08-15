Tucson Sugar Skulls fire head coach/GM Dixie Wooten after 'detailed evaluation'

Dixie Wooten is out as the Tucson Sugar Skulls' general manager and head coach.

Wooten, the IFL team's boss since 2020, was fired on Monday after two-plus seasons at the helm. Under Wooten's direction in 2021 and 2022, Tucson's IFL franchise had a 15-16 record and made one playoff appearance. The Sugar Skulls fell to the Northern Arizona Wranglers, the eventual United Bowl champions, in the opening round of the playoffs.

"After a detailed evaluation, we decided it was in the best interest of our organization to move in another direction," said co-owner Cathy Guy in a statement released around noon Monday. "We truly appreciate all of Dixie's hard work these past two seasons both on and off the field in the Tucson community. We wish him and his family the best going forward."

Wooten stepped down as head coach of the Iowa Barnstormers following a productive three seasons, with a 36-8 regular-season record, three playoff appearances and the 2018 IFL championship, then joined the Sugar Skulls. Tucson had replaced Marcus Coleman, who led the team to a 7-7 mark in its expansion season.

Wooten's first season with the Sugar Skulls was shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tucson went 6-8 in 2021. The Sugar Skulls revamped the roster in the offseason and signed notable IFL veterans, including former IFL MVP quarterback Daquan Neal, who played for Wooten in Iowa, All-IFL running back Mike Jones and former NFL offensive tackle Isame Faciane.

Despite a 1-3 start, the Sugar Skulls had their first winning season (9-8) in franchise history and beat the Arizona Rattlers — head coached by Sugar Skulls co-owner Kevin Guy — for the first time ever after losing the first seven games to their in-state rival.

Cathy Guy told ESPN Tucson last month that she viewed the '22 season "as a success."

"We had a winning season this year, but of course there is room for improvement," she said then. "Our goal has always been to have a home playoff game, then move forward in the playoffs and try to get to that championship, so that’s our goal. We had a great group of guys in the locker room. Our coaches did a great job getting the players ready for every game. We have something to build on for next year, which starts immediately by the way.”

Wooten admitted then that the team "had inconsistencies through the season," but was proud to post the first winning mark in franchise history.

"Also, fanbase-wise, we got stronger," he added. "Overall, I think we had a great season, but as a coach who’s won a championship, you always want to win it all, so that’s the disappointing part. ... You can’t built Rome in a day. We have a brand new organization. When you’re a part of an organization that’s been around 25 years, they have everything established. Here, we have to establish everything. Here, we have to establish the fanbase, the culture, everything like that."

Now Tucson will hire its third coach in five years.