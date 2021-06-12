Tucson Sugar Skulls fumble fourth-quarter lead, fall to Arizona Rattlers in Phoenix

"We have a very good football team," Croft said. "We just have to put all four quarters together — all three phases together — and once we do that, we're going to be a hard team to beat. ... After this week, we'll have everything figured out."

Tucson's loss brings its season record to 1-3, with losses to Green Bay, Iowa and now Arizona. Up next: Tucson will host the Massachusetts Pirates on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Tucson Arena.

"The only thing you can do is go up," said Wooten. "We're 1-3, and we've played in three road games and one home game. We don't have any bye weeks and people are beat up, but at the end of the day, every game we lost it was because of something we did to ourselves.

"So I think right now as a coach, I'm going to look back on these four games, see what type of pieces we need to bring in ... and get my young quarterback ready, so we can go out fighting."

Extra points

The Rattlers have former Arizona Wildcats center Steven Gurrola and defensive lineman Larry Tharpe the on roster this season. Gurrola, an All-IFL selection and Phoenix Washington High School graduate, is now in his third season with the hometown Rattlers. Gurrola played at the UA for the 2013 and '14 seasons, and was the starting center for the Wildcats' Pac-12 South championship team. Tharpe spent the '16 and '17 seasons at Arizona, before turning pro.

Announced attendance for Saturday's game at Phoenix Suns Arena was 5,766.

Balentine is 36 yards away from becoming the league's all-time receiving yards leader.

After releasing offensive lineman Antonio Rosales this week, the Sugar Skulls had a change in the lineup, starting Isame Faciane, Matt Burrell and Osaro Eromosele.

