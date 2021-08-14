Tucson Sugar Skulls keep playoff hopes alive after holding off Duke City in thrilling fashion

The Sugar Skulls' second onside kick of the night was returned for a touchdown by Duke City. Tucson attempted a third onside kick, but was quickly recovered by the Gladiators, resulting in a Ray Jones touchdown to give them a 59-49 lead with just under three minutes remaining.

"We needed to get the ball fast. ... When they ran them both back, I was upset because we should've tackled them, but it worked in our favor," Wooten said.

On the first play from scrimmage on the next drive, history repeated itself and Murphy hit Balentine once again for a touchdown to bring the deficit to 59-56. Murphy finished the game going 17-for-23 passing for 195 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. His favorite target, Balentine, hauled in nine passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns.

Fourth time's a charm? Sugar Skulls attempted another onside kick and thanks to a muffed grab, Tucson recovered and had one final chance to take its first lead of the game — more importantly, the victory.

"I knew right then and there that we were going to march the ball down the field and leave them no seconds to run plays," Wooten said.