The Tucson Sugar Skulls captured their second straight win on Saturday, when the Old Pueblo's IFL squad took down the Duke City Gladiators 47-43.

It's the first winning streak for the Sugar Skulls since the three-game stretch to start the season.

Tucson was led by quarterback and former Gladiator Ramone Atkins, who completed 17 of 23 passes for four touchdowns and no interceptions. His top target Carrington Thompson caught seven passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns.

Sugar Skulls running back Benjamin Jones accounted for 38 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.