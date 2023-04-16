The Tucson Sugar Skulls are out to their best start in franchise history after taking down the Bay Area Panthers 34-30 Sunday in San Jose on Sunday.

Tucson's triumph also propelled it to first place in the IFL western conference standings. The Sugar Skulls beat former head coach and Bay Area offensive coordinator Dixie Wooten, who was the general manager and head coach of Tucson for three years.

Tucson (3-0) trailed the Panthers 13-0 following the first quarter, then trailed 16-7 at halftime. The Sugar Skulls trailed Bay Area 21-16 entering the fourth quarter, before out-scoring the Panthers 18-9 in the fourth quarter.

All three of Tucson's victories this season have been on the road.