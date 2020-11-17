 Skip to main content
Tucson Sugar Skulls release 2021 schedule, which has more games — and new opponents

Tucson Sugar Skulls

Tucson Sugar Skulls running back Shadrach Thornton pumps up his teammates during a time out in a game against the Sioux Falls Storm on Sunday, June 23, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

 Erin Bormett / Argus Leader

Let's try this again. 

The Tucson Sugar Skulls released a 16-game 2021 schedule for the franchise's third year in the Indoor Football League, which features more games and matchups with the IFL's latest expansion teams. 

Compared to the IFL's 14-game schedule in 2020, the Sugar Skulls will have two more opponents added to the '21 calendar, including a bye week over the Fourth of July holiday break. This season will also start two weeks later than the 2020 season that was shut down before the IFL could even play more than one game, due to COVID-19 concerns. 

During the offseason, the IFL added the Northern Arizona Wranglers, Louisville Xtreme, Columbus Wild Dogs, Frisco Fighters and Massachusetts Pirates to the league, and it appears the Oakland Panthers, founded by former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, is no longer a part of the IFL anymore. The other franchises added prior to the 2020 season, the Spokane Shock and Duke City Gladiators, remain in the IFL. 

Tucson, which was the IFL newbie in 2019, will face every expansion team — minus Columbus — in '21, including the season opener, when the Sugar Skulls travel to Prescott on April 3 to face Northern Arizona. The Sugar Skulls' home opener at Tucson Convention Center is on April 11 against Louisville. The Sugar Skulls faces in-state rival Arizona Rattlers thrice, but the only game in Tucson won't be played until July 17. Half of Tucson's schedule is against either Duke City in Albuquerque or Northern Arizona.

If the Sugar Skulls make the IFL playoffs under head coach Dixie Wooten, first round will be played the weekend of July 31, with the United Bowl on Aug. 21. 

Here's a complete look at the Sugar Skulls' 16-game schedule, with home contests bolded: 

Saturday, April 3, 6:05 p.m.: at Northern Arizona Wranglers

Sunday, April 11, 3:05 p.m.: vs. Louisville Xtreme

Saturday, April 17, 7:05 p.m.: at Spokane Shock

Saturday, April 24, 6:05 p.m.: vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers

Saturday, May 1, 6:05 p.m.: at Arizona Rattlers

Saturday, May 8, 6:05 p.m.: vs. Duke City Gladiators

Saturday, May 15, 6:05 p.m.: vs. Frisco Fighters

Saturday, May 22, 4:05 p.m.: at Bismarck Bucks

Sunday, May 30, 3:05 p.m.: vs. Massachusetts Pirates

Saturday, June 5, 6:05 p.m.: at Northern Arizona Wranglers 

Saturday, June 12, 5:05 p.m.: at Duke City Gladiators

Saturday, June 19, 6:05 p.m.: vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers

Saturday, June 26, 6:05 p.m.: at Arizona Rattlers

BYE WEEK

Saturday, July 10, 6:05 p.m.: vs. Duke City Gladiators

Saturday, July 17, 6:05 p.m.: vs. Arizona Rattlers

Saturday, July 24, 5:05 p.m.: at Duke City Gladiators

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

