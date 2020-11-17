Tucson Sugar Skulls release 2021 schedule, which has more games — and new opponents

Let's try this again.
The Tucson Sugar Skulls released a 16-game 2021 schedule for the franchise's third year in the Indoor Football League, which features more games and matchups with the IFL's latest expansion teams.
Compared to the IFL's 14-game schedule in 2020, the Sugar Skulls will have two more opponents added to the '21 calendar, including a bye week over the Fourth of July holiday break. This season will also start two weeks later than the 2020 season that was shut down before the IFL could even play more than one game, due to COVID-19 concerns.
During the offseason, the IFL added the Northern Arizona Wranglers, Louisville Xtreme, Columbus Wild Dogs, Frisco Fighters and Massachusetts Pirates to the league, and it appears the Oakland Panthers, founded by former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, is no longer a part of the IFL anymore. The other franchises added prior to the 2020 season, the Spokane Shock and Duke City Gladiators, remain in the IFL.
Tucson, which was the IFL newbie in 2019, will face every expansion team — minus Columbus — in '21, including the season opener, when the Sugar Skulls travel to Prescott on April 3 to face Northern Arizona. The Sugar Skulls' home opener at Tucson Convention Center is on April 11 against Louisville. The Sugar Skulls faces in-state rival Arizona Rattlers thrice, but the only game in Tucson won't be played until July 17. Half of Tucson's schedule is against either Duke City in Albuquerque or Northern Arizona.
If the Sugar Skulls make the IFL playoffs under head coach Dixie Wooten, first round will be played the weekend of July 31, with the United Bowl on Aug. 21.
Here's a complete look at the Sugar Skulls' 16-game schedule, with home contests bolded:
Saturday, April 3, 6:05 p.m.: at Northern Arizona Wranglers
Sunday, April 11, 3:05 p.m.: vs. Louisville Xtreme
Saturday, April 17, 7:05 p.m.: at Spokane Shock
Saturday, April 24, 6:05 p.m.: vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers
Saturday, May 1, 6:05 p.m.: at Arizona Rattlers
Saturday, May 8, 6:05 p.m.: vs. Duke City Gladiators
Saturday, May 15, 6:05 p.m.: vs. Frisco Fighters
Saturday, May 22, 4:05 p.m.: at Bismarck Bucks
Sunday, May 30, 3:05 p.m.: vs. Massachusetts Pirates
Saturday, June 5, 6:05 p.m.: at Northern Arizona Wranglers
Saturday, June 12, 5:05 p.m.: at Duke City Gladiators
Saturday, June 19, 6:05 p.m.: vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers
Saturday, June 26, 6:05 p.m.: at Arizona Rattlers
BYE WEEK
Saturday, July 10, 6:05 p.m.: vs. Duke City Gladiators
Saturday, July 17, 6:05 p.m.: vs. Arizona Rattlers
Saturday, July 24, 5:05 p.m.: at Duke City Gladiators
