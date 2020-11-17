Tucson Sugar Skulls release 2021 schedule, which has more games — and new opponents

Let's try this again.

The Tucson Sugar Skulls released a 16-game 2021 schedule for the franchise's third year in the Indoor Football League, which features more games and matchups with the IFL's latest expansion teams.

Compared to the IFL's 14-game schedule in 2020, the Sugar Skulls will have two more opponents added to the '21 calendar, including a bye week over the Fourth of July holiday break. This season will also start two weeks later than the 2020 season that was shut down before the IFL could even play more than one game, due to COVID-19 concerns.

During the offseason, the IFL added the Northern Arizona Wranglers, Louisville Xtreme, Columbus Wild Dogs, Frisco Fighters and Massachusetts Pirates to the league, and it appears the Oakland Panthers, founded by former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, is no longer a part of the IFL anymore. The other franchises added prior to the 2020 season, the Spokane Shock and Duke City Gladiators, remain in the IFL.