Sugar Skulls vs Barnstormers

Sugar Skulls Shaq Curenton heads to the house after reeling in a throw from quarterback Jake Medlock against the Barnstormers in the fourth quarter at the Tucson Arena, Saturday, April 27, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Indoor Football League announced its 2020 regular season schedule and the Tucson Sugar Skulls will face three of the latest four additions to the IFL at the Tucson Convention Center in the spring.

The Sugar Skulls will open the season on the road against the Cedar Rapids River Kings for a 5 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, March 19 before returning to the Tucson Convention Center for the home opener against the Duke City Gladiators from Albuquerque on Sunday, March 29 at 3 p.m. 

Duke City is one of the teams added to the IFL, which converted from the Champions Indoor Football league after last season. The other teams include the Spokane Shock, Oakland Panthers and a franchise from Frisco, Texas, which will be named at a later date. The Sugar Skulls will host Spokane on May 23 and the Panthers — co-owned by former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch — for the regular season finale on June 27. 

Tucson will also play its in-state rival, Arizona Rattlers, thrice with one game at the TCC and the other two in Phoenix. 

Here's a complete look at the Sugar Skulls' 14-game schedule with seven home matchups in bold. 

Thursday, March 19, 5 p.m.: at Cedar Rapids River Kings

Sunday, March 29, 3 p.m.: vs. Duke City Gladiators

Sunday, April 5, 3 p.m.: at Arizona Rattlers 

Saturday, April 1, 6 p.m.: vs. San Diego Strike Force 

Saturday, April 18, 7 p.m.: at Spokane Shock 

Sunday, April 26, 3 p.m.: at San Diego Strike Force 

Saturday May 2, 6 p.m.: vs. Green Bay Blizzard 

Saturday May 9, 6 p.m.: vs. Arizona Rattlers 

Saturday, May 16, 6 p.m.: at Arizona Rattlers 

Sunday, May 24, 3 p.m.: vs. Spokane Shock 

Saturday, May 30, 5 p.m.: at Duke City Gladiators  

Saturday June 13, 6 p.m.: vs. Bismarck Bucks 

Sunday, June 21, 3 p.m.: at San Diego Strike Force 

Saturday, June 27, 6 p.m.: vs. Oakland Panthers 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.