Tucson Sugar Skulls unravel in home-opening loss to Iowa Barnstormers

The Tucson Sugar Skulls' home opener at Tucson Arena Saturday night was another sign of normalcy.

The Sugar Skulls' first home game since the franchise's inaugural season was spoiled by the Iowa Barnstormers, who won 33-13 without crowd restrictions. It was the team's first home game game in 721 days.

Tucson held a seven-point lead after the first quarter behind the play of running back Mike Jones. His performance was about the only positive sequence offensively for new coach and general manager Dixie Wooten.

"We just didn't have a great offensive day today," Wooten said. "Our defense played great and got plenty of stops."

Fresh off earning IFL Offensive Player of the Week honors following his six-touchdown outing at Duke City, Sugar Skulls rookie quarterback Demry Croft completed 18 of 25 passes for 154 yards and two interceptions. Croft's was picked off by Iowa's Tyrone Cromwell and returned for a touchdown.

"It all starts with me," Wooten said. "I'm the play-caller and got to make sure to put my guys in better position to run and throw the football. I have a young quarterback, and last week I put him in position to be successful. I didn't do that tonight. ... I take full responsibility for tonight and he'll be better next week."