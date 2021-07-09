'We gotta find ways to rewrite the script': Sugar Skulls not panicking despite 1-6 record

“When I was young after a loss, I was ready to throw a brick through the wall. Now, I understand that I have to get back to work,” said Wooten. “We lost the game Saturday, I was back to work Saturday night trying to break down the film and get ready for Sunday. It’s a process — a long process — and if we’re still losing, we gotta find ways to rewrite the script.”

So, the Sugar Skulls’ season will go down one of two ways: Tucson can go on a run and still qualify for the postseason, or lose at least three games and put the final nail in the coffin of a disappointing year for a franchise hopeful to make a splash in its second official season.

“If we run the table, we’re in the playoffs,” Wooten said. “Can’t lose three games, because that’ll definitely put us away. We’re one game at a time. So, we’re calling this the second season of the year and we’re starting Game 1 again.”

If there was a to-do list for the Sugar Skulls’ “second season,” limiting turnovers in critical moments of games is at the top and underlined five times, one for every loss during this streak. Tucson has led in every contest of this losing skid, including three times in the fourth quarter, but “key mistakes killed us at certain times and made us lose games,” Wooten said.