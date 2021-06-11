'We win this game, now it's really a rivalry': Sugar Skulls eager to bite Rattlers back

The Tucson-Phoenix sports rivalry added another element two years ago, when the Sugar Skulls joined the Rattlers as the state's two Indoor Football League franchises.

Sugar Skulls coach Dixie Wooten will be the first one to say Tucson’s series with Phoenix's Rattlers hasn’t quite been a rivalry because, well, both teams need to win to make it one. The teams have played each other four times in history; the Rattlers are 4-0.

Tucson (1-2) will have a chance to join the rivalry Saturday, when it faces the Rattlers (2-1) at Phoenix Suns Arena.

“Ownership brought me here to make it a rivalry. We win this game, now it’s really a rivalry,” said Wooten. “So, we want to go out there and play ball and earn the right to call this a rivalry.”

The ownership Wooten referred to?

Sugar Skulls co-owner Kevin Guy has been the head coach of the Rattlers since 2008 and has been the general manager since '09. Guy and his wife, Cathy, are co-owners of the Sugar Skulls. Guy has a hands-off role with the Tucson team during the season, meaning Cathy is in charge.

Wooten says Kevin Guy is just another opponent.