'We're going to fix this ship': Sugar Skulls hope to snap 3-game losing streak

When it comes to 7-11, Slurpees and casino games may come to mind.

For the Tucson Sugar Skulls, however, the numbers are neither sweet nor satisfying.

Tucson’s IFL team is 7-11 under coach and general manager Dixie Wooten, and 1-3 to start the 2022 season.

Tucson’s latest setback: A 57-52 loss to the Duke City Gladiators last Saturday in New Mexico. The club trailed 14-0 before taking an offensive snap, then rallied only to cough up a fourth-quarter lead to their divisional rival.

“We just gotta finish,” Wooten said as his team prepared to host the Northern Arizona Wranglers on Saturday night at Tucson Arena. “We just have to understand that in the indoor game, there are opportunities and certain drives that you have to take advantage of. We went down 14-0, but we fought back.”

The Gladiators converted on a pair of first-half onside kicks, something that allowed them to dominated the Sugar Skulls in time of possession.

In the previous week’s 67-66 loss to the San Diego Strike Force, the Sugar Skulls also gave up an onside kick recovery.

“It hurt us big-time,” Wooten said. “I’m going to put my hands on the special teams more this week, so we got some new things we’re going to do. I can live with getting beat, but I can’t live with getting out-coached, and when you get things done to you like that in special teams, you’re basically getting out-coached in that moment. That’s not going to happen. … If they don’t get those two special-team turnovers, it’s even and it gives us a chance to score two touchdowns.”

The Sugar Skulls are allowing 54.8 points per game this season.

“We’re going to fix this ship,” Wooten said. “One thing about me as a coach, I never let things like that happen over and over again, so we’re going to make some changes and get this thing rolling. … We have a bunch of talent in that locker room, we just have to get that defense going. Once we get the defense going, the sky’s the limit for us.”

WR Jackson continues to impress

Wooten praised the play of wide receiver Arthur Jackson, who has hauled in 23 catches for 275 yards and seven touchdowns, which ranks third in the IFL. Jackson, who is averaging just under 12 yards per catch, has become quarterback Daquan Neal’s top target through the first four games.

Jackson took part in training camp with the Las Vegas Knight Hawks before he was cut. After he was released, Wooten swooped in and signed the Vacaville, California, native.

“And next thing you know, he’s just killing it, man,” Wooten said. “He catches, he’s physical, he breaks tackles and gets in the end zone. We’re glad to have Arthur.”

Neal, the 2019 IFL Offensive MVP, leads the league with 614 passing yards and 13 touchdowns; he has a 70% completion rate.

USFL brings ‘a little competition’ to IFL

The IFL isn’t the only brand of professional football during the spring and summer months. Last week marked the start of the made-for-TV, eight-team USFL.

Wooten says he doubts the other spring league will poach the IFL’s top players.

“We focus on the IFL, because this is a brand that’s been around for a long time,” he said. “We’re just trying to get stronger and stronger. With the USFL, we just have to play it by ear, because most of those teams don’t last. When they last a year or two or three years, then that conversation will need to be had, but with the IFL, we’ve been around a long time and we’re getting stronger.”

Players cut by the USFL could feed the IFL’s ever-changing rosters.

“We try to find guys from everywhere, so we pay attention to their rosters, but we also make sure our brand is strong, because we look at it as a little competition,” Wooten said.

Saturday • Who: Northern Arizona Wranglers (3-1) at Tucson Sugar Skulls (1-3) • When: 6:05 p.m. • Watch online: YouTube.com/IndoorFootballLeague

