With rivalry in full swing, Sugar Skulls expect to get Arizona Rattlers' best strike

Daquan Neal is an Indoor Football League veteran, but — like most of his Tucson Sugar Skulls teammates — he’s never played against the Arizona Rattlers in Phoenix.

Neal has only heard about Rattlers home games at Footprint Center.

"It’s loud," Neal said, as the Sugar Skulls (7-5) prepare to face the Rattlers (10-3) on Saturday in Phoenix. "You can’t hear anything, and then you’re playing the Rattlers and they’ve always been a good team. We’ll try to deal with the noise and then go back and forth with a top-tier team. I’m confident in my guys. We beat them before and we know what it takes to beat them, so we’ll just learn from our mistakes and play."

Few fans are as passionate about indoor football as those who follow the Rattlers.

And when Tucson is in town on Saturday? Good luck finding more than a dozen people wearing Sugar Skulls gear. Tucson took down the Rattlers 74-63 in May, snapping a seven-game losing streak to Arizona and beating the in-state rival for the first time in franchise history.

"One thing about Rattler fans: They don’t take losing kindly," said Dixie Wooten, the Sugar Skulls' general manager and coach. "When they lose, they want to show up and show out. I guarantee there’s probably going to be 15,000 people in there going crazy. Then the team is coming off a loss where they were embarrassed. We beat them by 11, but we (also) beat them up physically, so they’re going to be ready. But my guys see this as a steppingstone to beating a great playoff team. … This is an opportunity for us to go on the road and win one like it was a championship game.”

Added Wooten: "I took on that 0-7 record (against the Rattlers). I’m part of the organization, so that 0-7 is on me as well. When we won that game, it felt like anyone who was ever on the Sugar Skulls can say, ‘We finally beat the Rattlers.’ It’s a real rivalry now.”

Wooten has experienced both defeat and victory against the Rattlers in Phoenix. Both of his wins came as coach of the Iowa Barnstomers — and against Rattlers coach Kevin Guy, a co-owner of the Skulls.

"When you beat them, it is silent. You can hear a pin drop," Wooten said. "But last year when we lost, they were rowdy for four quarters, so I’ve seen both sides.

“I like the silent, so we want to make them silent. I like that better.”

In their win over the Rattlers in Tucson, the Sugar Skulls set a franchise record for most points (74), with Neal accounting for seven touchdowns — including five through the air. The 137 combined points is the highest-scoring in Tucson history. Initially a shootout, the Sugar Skulls’ defense forced a turnover on downs; the Rattlers were 3 for 6 on third-down conversions.

"During the game, everyone was dialed in. We played that game like it was the championship game. That’s how we’re approaching the last few weeks going into the playoffs," Neal said. "Our ultimate goal is to be in the championship, so there’s no reason for us to take off whoever we’re playing."

Since, the Sugar Skulls’ defense pitched three straight record-lows for points allowed in a game.

"The game has slowed down for them big time," Wooten said.

The Rattlers boast a potent offense of their own. They put up 83 points earlier this month against the Bay Area Panthers. Quarterback Drew Powell leads the IFL with 1,805 yards and 35 touchdowns, while Neal is third with 1,798 yards and 41 touchdowns.

It’s no secret Saturday’s contest will carry extra emotion the Tucson-Phoenix rivalry in all things. Wooten first experienced the in-state hate in 2020, when Arizona State beat the UA 70-7 in the Territorial Cup football game.

"I got a text from (former Wildcats) Brandon Sanders and Glen Howell, and they were so disgusted with losing to Arizona State. I knew right then and there this is serious," Wooten said. "Tucson doesn’t like anything about Phoenix, so I have to carry that mindset.

"You know what? I don't like Phoenix either. We didn’t beat the Arizona Rattlers; we beat Phoenix."

Extra points

• Tucson wide receiver Arthur Jackson IV, who is third on the team in receiving yards (455), is out again this week with an ankle injury. Wooten said the Sugar Skulls are "holding him out for the long run."

• Despite the summer heat, the Sugar Skulls continue to practice outdoors at 9:30 a.m. Said Wooten: "If we gotta go through the sun, that makes us tougher, and I think that’s what has helped us the last couple games."

• The Rattlers lead the IFL with six interceptions this season.

Saturday • Who: Sugar Skulls (7-5) at Arizona Rattlers (10-3) • When: 6:05 p.m. • Watch online: YouTube.com/IndoorFootballLeague

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.