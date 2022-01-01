 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's

North Carolina at Boston College 11 a.m. ESPN2

Michigan State at Northwestern Noon BTN

Richmond at Saint Louis Noon CBSS

UCF at SMU Noon ESPNU

Indiana at Penn State 2 p.m. BTN

Houston at Temple 3 p.m. ESPN

Louisville at Georgia Tech 4 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona State at California 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Ohio State at Nebraska 6 p.m. BTN

Basketball, women's

Evansville at Iowa 10 a.m. BTN

St. John’s at Villanova 10 a.m. FS1

Tennessee at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC

Maryland at Indiana 1 p.m. ESPN2

Stanford at Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Georgia at Florida 1 p.m. SEC

West Virginia at Iowa State 2 p.m. ESPNU

Auburn at Alabama 3 p.m. SEC

Football

High School All-American Game Noon ESPN

NBA

Pacers at Cavaliers 4 p.m. NBA

Suns at Hornets 5 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Rams at Ravens 11 a.m. Ch 11

Chiefs at Bengals 11 a.m. Ch 13

Cardinals at Cowboys 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Vikings at Packers 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Stars at Coyotes 6 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men's

EPL: Brighton at Everton 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Liverpool at Chelsea 9:30 a.m. USA

RADIO SUNDAY

NBA

Suns at Hornets 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Raiders at Colts 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

Cardinals at Cowboys 2:25 p.m. 1450-AM

Vikings at Packers 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

