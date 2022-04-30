 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Autos

IndyCar race 10 a.m. Ch 4

NASCAR race Noon FS1

Baseball, NCAA

Kentucky at Florida 9 a.m. SEC

Mississippi at Arkansas 10 a.m. ESPN

Michigan at Purdue 11 a.m. BTN

Kansas State at Oklahoma Noon BSAZ+

Mississippi State at Missouri Noon SEC

UC Irvine at Long Beach State 1 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon State at Utah 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Football

USFL: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan 11:30 a.m. USA

Golf

European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf

Hockey

U-18: Bronze Medal Game 5:30 a.m. NHL

U-18: Gold Medal Game 9:30 a.m. NHL

MLB

Astros-Jays or Red Sox-Orioles 10:30 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Cardinals 11 a.m. BSAZ

Tigers-Dodgers or Nats-Giants 1:30 p.m. MLB

Phillies at Mets 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs

Bucks at Celtics, Game 1 10 a.m. Ch 9

Warriors at Grizzlies, Game 1 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Soccer, men's

Serie A: Florentina at AC Milan 6 a.m. CBSS

EPL: Chelsea at Everton 6 a.m. USA

EPL: Arsenal at West Ham 8:30 a.m. USA

Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese 9 a.m. CBSS

MLS: Philadelphia at Nashville 1 p.m. ESPN

LA Galaxy II at Phoenix Rising 5 p.m. BSAZ

MLS: Minnesota at LA FC 7 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

U-17: Jamaica vs. Cuba 3:50 p.m. FS2

Softball, NCAA

Minnesota at Michigan 9 a.m. BTN

Florida at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN2

Houston at South Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU

Cal at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennessee at Mississippi 3 p.m. SEC

Oregon State at Oregon 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Swimming

Team USA International Trials 9 a.m. Ch 4

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

D-backs at Cardinals 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

Phillies at Mets 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

