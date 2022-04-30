Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
IndyCar race 10 a.m. Ch 4
NASCAR race Noon FS1
Baseball, NCAA
Kentucky at Florida 9 a.m. SEC
Mississippi at Arkansas 10 a.m. ESPN
Michigan at Purdue 11 a.m. BTN
Kansas State at Oklahoma Noon BSAZ+
Mississippi State at Missouri Noon SEC
UC Irvine at Long Beach State 1 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon State at Utah 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Football
USFL: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan 11:30 a.m. USA
Golf
European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf
Hockey
U-18: Bronze Medal Game 5:30 a.m. NHL
U-18: Gold Medal Game 9:30 a.m. NHL
MLB
Astros-Jays or Red Sox-Orioles 10:30 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Cardinals 11 a.m. BSAZ
Tigers-Dodgers or Nats-Giants 1:30 p.m. MLB
Phillies at Mets 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs
Bucks at Celtics, Game 1 10 a.m. Ch 9
Warriors at Grizzlies, Game 1 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Soccer, men's
Serie A: Florentina at AC Milan 6 a.m. CBSS
EPL: Chelsea at Everton 6 a.m. USA
EPL: Arsenal at West Ham 8:30 a.m. USA
Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese 9 a.m. CBSS
MLS: Philadelphia at Nashville 1 p.m. ESPN
LA Galaxy II at Phoenix Rising 5 p.m. BSAZ
MLS: Minnesota at LA FC 7 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women's
U-17: Jamaica vs. Cuba 3:50 p.m. FS2
Softball, NCAA
Minnesota at Michigan 9 a.m. BTN
Florida at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN2
Houston at South Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU
Cal at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennessee at Mississippi 3 p.m. SEC
Oregon State at Oregon 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Swimming
Team USA International Trials 9 a.m. Ch 4
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
D-backs at Cardinals 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
Phillies at Mets 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)