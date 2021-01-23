 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s

Rutgers at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN

Davidson at UMass 10 a.m. CBSS

Western Kentucky at Middle Tenn. Noon CBSS

George Washington at Rhode Island 12:30 p.m. NBCS

Nevada at Wyoming 2 p.m. CBSS

Memphis at East Carolina 2 p.m. ESPN2

Utah at Washington 2 p.m. ESPNU

Boston U. at Lafayette 4 p.m. CBSS

San Diego State at Air Force 8 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s

Indiana at Northwestern 10 a.m. ESPN2

Notre Dame at North Carolina 10 a.m. ESPNU

Pittsburgh at Boston College 11 a.m. FSAZ

South Carolina at LSU 11 a.m. SEC

Kentucky at Tennessee Noon ESPN2

Auburn at Alabama Noon ESPNU

Marquette at Butler Noon FS1

Florida at Mississippi 1 p.m. SEC

Iowa at Rutgers 2 p.m. BTN

Washington at Oregon 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Texas A&M at Missouri 3 p.m. SEC

USC at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

LPGA Tour, final round Noon Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 4

NBA

Raptors at Pacers 11 a.m. NBA

Hawks at Bucks 6 p.m. NBA

NFL Playoffs

Buccaneers at Packers 1 p.m. Ch 11

Bills at Chiefs 4:40 p.m. Ch 13

NHL

Red Wings at Blackhawks 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

Golden Knights at Coyotes 2 p.m. FSAZ

Maple Leafs at Flames 2 p.m. NHL

Predators at Stars 6 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s

Serie A: Bologna at Juventus 4:25 a.m. ESPN2

Soccer, women’s

WSL: West Ham United at Arsenal 5 a.m. NBCS

WSL: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton 7:30 a.m. NBCS

RADIO SUNDAY

NFL Playoffs

Buccaneers at Packers 1 p.m. 1290-AM

Bills at Chiefs 4:40 p.m. 1290-AM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

