Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s
Rutgers at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN
Davidson at UMass 10 a.m. CBSS
Western Kentucky at Middle Tenn. Noon CBSS
George Washington at Rhode Island 12:30 p.m. NBCS
Nevada at Wyoming 2 p.m. CBSS
Memphis at East Carolina 2 p.m. ESPN2
Utah at Washington 2 p.m. ESPNU
Boston U. at Lafayette 4 p.m. CBSS
San Diego State at Air Force 8 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s
Indiana at Northwestern 10 a.m. ESPN2
Notre Dame at North Carolina 10 a.m. ESPNU
Pittsburgh at Boston College 11 a.m. FSAZ
South Carolina at LSU 11 a.m. SEC
Kentucky at Tennessee Noon ESPN2
Auburn at Alabama Noon ESPNU
Marquette at Butler Noon FS1
Florida at Mississippi 1 p.m. SEC
Iowa at Rutgers 2 p.m. BTN
Washington at Oregon 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Texas A&M at Missouri 3 p.m. SEC
USC at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
LPGA Tour, final round Noon Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 4
NBA
Raptors at Pacers 11 a.m. NBA
Hawks at Bucks 6 p.m. NBA
NFL Playoffs
Buccaneers at Packers 1 p.m. Ch 11
Bills at Chiefs 4:40 p.m. Ch 13
NHL
Red Wings at Blackhawks 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
Golden Knights at Coyotes 2 p.m. FSAZ
Maple Leafs at Flames 2 p.m. NHL
Predators at Stars 6 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s
Serie A: Bologna at Juventus 4:25 a.m. ESPN2
Soccer, women’s
WSL: West Ham United at Arsenal 5 a.m. NBCS
WSL: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton 7:30 a.m. NBCS
RADIO SUNDAY
NFL Playoffs
Buccaneers at Packers 1 p.m. 1290-AM
Bills at Chiefs 4:40 p.m. 1290-AM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)