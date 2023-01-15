Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Sports on TV
Sunday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan
FOX — Marquette at Xavier
FS1 — St. John’s at UConn
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — South Florida at East Carolina
12:15 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at Temple
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Iowa
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Rhode Island
11 a.m.
BSAZ — Louisville at Florida St.
ESPN — Missouri at South Carolina
SECN — Georgia at Tennessee
Noon
CBSSN — Dayton at St. Louis
PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia
SECN — Kentucky at Florida
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — NC State at North Carolina
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at UCLA (joined in progress)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas
PAC-12N — Stanford at USC
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota
GOLF
2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
8 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ostersund, Sweden
Noon
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ostersund, Sweden
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Philadelphia at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Miami at Buffalo
2:30 p.m.
FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: NY Giants at Minnesota
6:15 p.m.
NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Baltimore at Cincinnati
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
BSAZ — Arizona at Winnipeg
NHLN — Arizona at Winnipeg
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea
11:30 a.m.
ABC — The Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4:55 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal
TENNIS
5 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne —-
RADIO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
1400-AM — Arizona at Utah
NFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
1290-AM — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Miami at Buffalo
2:30 p.m.
1290-AM — NFC Wild Card Playoff: NY Giants at Minnesota
6:15 p.m.
1290-AM — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Baltimore at Cincinnati
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE Open Now O/U UNDERDOG
BUFFALO 10½ 13½ (43½) Miami
MINNESOTA 3 3 (48½) NY Giants
CINCINNATI 6½ 8½ (40½) Baltimore
MONday
Dallas 3 2½ (45½) TAMPA BAY
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New York 6½ (228½) DETROIT
LA CLIPPERS 9½ (OFF) Houston
CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Golden State
BROOKLYN 5 (229½) Oklahoma City
Sacramento 8 (244½) SAN ANTONIO
DENVER 10 (228½) Orlando
PORTLAND 2½ (OFF) Dallas
LA LAKERS OFF (237) Philadelphia
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
N.Y RANGERS -280 Montreal +225
CAROLINA -275 Vancouver +220
WINNIPEG -365 Arizona +285
College basketball
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
UCONN 15 St. John’s (NY)
NIAGARA 5½ Marist
MICHIGAN 4 Northwestern
Siena 3½ CANISIUS
XAVIER 3½ Marquette
EAST CAROLINA 2 South Florida
Quinnipiac 5 MOUNT ST. MARY’S
Memphis 5 TEMPLE
Indiana State 1 MISSOURI STATE
IOWA 4½ Maryland
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 31 12 .721 —
Brooklyn 27 14 .659 3
Philadelphia 25 16 .610 5
New York 24 19 .558 7
Toronto 19 23 .452 11½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 24 20 .545 —
Atlanta 20 22 .476 3
Washington 18 25 .419 5½
Orlando 16 27 .372 7½
Charlotte 11 32 .256 12½
CentralDivision
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 27 16 .628 —
Cleveland 27 16 .628 —
Indiana 23 20 .535 4
Chicago 19 24 .442 8
Detroit 12 34 .261 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 28 13 .683 —
New Orleans 26 17 .605 3
Dallas 24 19 .558 5
San Antonio 13 30 .302 16
Houston 10 32 .238 18½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 29 13 .690 —
Utah 22 23 .489 8½
Minnesota 21 22 .488 8½
Oklahoma City 20 23 .465 9½
Portland 19 22 .463 9½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 23 18 .561 —
Golden State 21 21 .500 2½
L.A. Clippers 22 22 .500 2½
Phoenix 21 23 .477 3½
L.A. Lakers 19 23 .452 4½
Friday’s results
New Orleans 116, Detroit 110
New York 112, Washington 108
Atlanta 113, Indiana 111
Golden State 144, San Antonio 113
Oklahoma City 124, Chicago 110
Minnesota 121, Phoenix 116
Utah 112, Orlando 108
Denver 115, L.A. Clippers 103
Sacramento 139, Houston 114
Saturday’s results
Miami 111, Milwaukee 95
Boston at Charlotte, (n)
Memphis at Indiana, (n)
Atlanta at Toronto, (n)
Cleveland at Minnesota, (n)
Philadelphia at Utah, (n)
Dallas at Portland, (n)
Sunday’s games
New York at Detroit, 11 a.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 1 p.m.
Golden State at Chicago, 1:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Denver, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s games
Boston at Charlotte, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m.
Golden State at Washington, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 1 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 4 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Boston 41 32 5 4 68 156 91
Toronto 43 26 10 7 59 144 113
Tampa Bay 40 26 13 1 53 144 119
Detroit 40 18 15 7 43 125 135
Buffalo 40 20 18 2 42 154 139
Florida 43 19 20 4 42 140 149
Ottawa 41 19 19 3 41 125 130
Montreal 42 17 22 3 37 113 159
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Carolina 42 26 9 7 59 136 115
New Jersey 42 27 12 3 57 147 111
N.Y. Rangers 43 24 12 7 55 140 117
Washington 44 23 15 6 52 143 123
Pittsburgh 41 21 14 6 48 134 125
N.Y. Islanders 43 22 18 3 47 131 119
Philadelphia 42 17 18 7 41 119 136
Columbus 41 12 27 2 26 105 164
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Winnipeg 43 28 14 1 57 146 113
Dallas 44 25 12 7 57 152 119
Minnesota 41 23 14 4 50 132 117
St. Louis 43 21 19 3 45 137 155
Nashville 41 19 16 6 44 115 121
Colorado 40 20 17 3 43 118 118
Arizona 41 13 23 5 31 113 154
Chicago 40 11 25 4 26 89 146
Pacific Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Vegas 43 28 13 2 58 144 122
Los Angeles 45 25 14 6 56 152 152
Seattle 41 25 12 4 54 150 125
Calgary 44 21 14 9 51 142 134
Edmonton 44 23 18 3 49 160 147
Vancouver 41 17 21 3 37 143 166
San Jose 44 13 23 8 34 134 168
Anaheim 43 12 27 4 28 100 181
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s results
Winnipeg 4, Pittsburgh 1
New Jersey 6, Anaheim 2
Edmonton 7, San Jose 1
Saturday’s results
Calgary 6, Dallas 5
Columbus at Detroit, (n)
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, (n)
Ottawa at Colorado, (n)
Philadelphia at Washington, (n)
Pittsburgh at Carolina, (n)
Toronto at Boston, (n)
Vancouver at Florida, (n).
Arizona at Minnesota, (n)
Buffalo at Nashville, (n)
Seattle at Chicago, (n)
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, (n)
Edmonton at Vegas, (n)
New Jersey at Los Angeles, (n)
Sunday’s games
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 3 p.m.
Vancouver at Carolina, 3 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Monday’s games
Florida at Buffalo, 11 a.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 11 a.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at San Jose, 2 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Vegas, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 5:30 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L ol so pts GF GA
Hershey 36 24 8 3 1 52 105 88
Providence 35 21 7 5 2 49 105 93
Charlotte 36 19 14 2 1 41 100 109
Scranton 33 17 11 2 3 39 98 85
Lehigh Vly. 34 16 13 3 2 37 98 104
Bridgeport 36 15 14 6 1 37 121 128
Springfield 35 15 15 1 4 35 100 102
Hartford 34 13 13 2 6 34 94 106
North Division
GP W L ol so pts GF GA
Toronto 34 23 9 1 1 48 121 104
Utica 34 18 10 5 1 42 109 103
Rochester 32 19 11 1 1 40 105 104
Syracuse 32 14 13 2 3 33 118 115
Belleville 35 15 17 3 0 33 117 127
Laval 37 14 18 4 1 33 130 140
Cleveland 34 14 16 2 2 32 117 134
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L ol so pts GF GA
Texas 34 20 8 4 2 46 128 92
Milwaukee 34 21 11 0 2 44 125 99
Rockford 35 20 11 2 2 44 123 109
Iowa 35 17 14 2 2 38 107 108
Manitoba 32 17 12 2 1 37 100 103
Chicago 32 12 16 3 1 28 96 128
Grand Rapids 34 13 19 1 1 28 94 134
Pacific Division
GP W L ol so pts GF GA
Coachella Vly 34 24 6 3 1 52 128 94
Calgary 34 24 9 1 0 49 130 83
Abbotsford 33 21 10 1 1 44 118 100
Colorado 34 20 11 3 0 43 99 83
Ontario 32 18 13 0 1 37 96 87
Tucson 34 14 16 4 0 32 111 124
San Jose 37 15 20 0 2 32 92 129
Henderson 38 13 22 0 3 29 96 108
Bakersfield 33 12 19 2 0 26 88 108
San Diego 36 11 25 0 0 22 97 135
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s results
Hershey 5, Springfield 3
Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 0
Syracuse 7, Laval 3
Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 3
Cleveland 2, Belleville 1
Providence 3, Utica 2
Rockford 2, Colorado 1
Coachella Valley 5, Bakersfield 4
Henderson 3, Calgary 1
Ontario 3, San Diego 1
Manitoba at Toronto, ppd
Saturday’s results
Charlotte 3, WB/Scranton 1
Laval 6, Cleveland 2
Calgary at Henderson, (n)
Toronto at Rochester, (n)
Chicago at Grand Rapids, (n)
Springfield at Hershey, (n)
Utica at Bridgeport, (n)
Manitoba at Belleville, (n)
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, (n)
Providence at Hartford, (n)
Milwaukee at Texas, (n)
Abbotsford at San Jose, (n)
San Diego at Ontario, (n)
Tucson at Bakersfield, (n)
Rockford at Colorado, (n)
Sunday’s games
Hartford at Providence, 1:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 3 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 4 p.m.
Monday’s games
Utica at Syracuse, 11 a.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 1:05 p.m.
Tucson at Coachella Valley, 4 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Christian Arroyo, RHP Ryan Brasier, C Reese McGuire, LHP Nick Pivetta, and OF Alex Verdugo on one-year contracts.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Nestor Cortes, RHP Domingo Germán, C Kyle Higashioka, RHP Clay Holmes, RHP Michael King, RHP Jonathan Loaisiga, RHP Frankie Montas, LHP Wandy Peralta and C Jose Trevino on one-year contracts.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Zac Gallen, C Carson Kelly, OF Kyle Lewis, RHP Cole Sulser and INF Christian Walker to avoid arbitration.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted WRs Andy Isabella and Binjimen Victor to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed DB Ar’Darius Washington to the active roster. Placed WR Tylan Wallace on injured reserve.
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted WR John Brown and DT Ili Ankou to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed OL Justin Murray to the practice squad. Released DT Cortez Broughton from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted DE Ramymond Johnson III and LB Keandre Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted OL Lester Cotton and RB LaMical Perine to the active roster from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Reinstated OL Blake Brandel to the active roster from injured reserve. Waived C Greg Mancz.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted RB Jashuan Corbin and WR Kalil Pimpleton to the active roster from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reinstated RW Patrick Lane to the active roster from injured reserve. Assigned G Jaxson Stauber to Rockford (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LW Sampo Ranta from Colorado (AHL) loan.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned D Marcus Bjork to Cleveland (AHL). Reinstated LW Eric Robinson and G Danill Tarasov to the active roster from injured reserve.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Josh Maniscalco to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) from Wheeling (ECHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Dmitrii Samorukov to Springfield (AHL) on loan.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned G Keith Petruzzelli to Toronto (AHL) from Newfoundland (ECHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled C Byron Froese from Henderson (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Peter Stroud to a three-year homegrown contract with options for 2026-27.
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed F Zach Ryan.
Golf
PGA
Sony Open
Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
Purse: $7.9M; Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
Third Round, Saturday
Hayden Buckley 67 -64 -64 — 195 -15
Chris Kirk 64 -65 -68 — 197 -13
David Lipsky 65 -66 -66 — 197 -13
Ben Taylor 66 -66 -65 — 197 -13
Si Woo Kim 67 -67 -64 — 198 -12
Andrew Putnam 70 -66 -62 — 198 -12
Nate Lashley 69 -65 -65 — 199 -11
Will Gordon 69 -67 -63 — 199 -11
Maverick McNealy 66 -67 -67 — 200 -10
J.T. Poston 67 -66 -67 — 200 -10
Taylor Montgomery 64 -66 -70 — 200 -10
Ben Griffin 65 -68 -67 — 200 -10
Austin Eckroat 66 -66 -68 — 200 -10
Seonghyeon Kim 65 -67 -68 — 200 -10
Nick Taylor 70 -68 -62 — 200 -10
Stewart Cink 66 -68 -67 — 201 -9
J.J. Spaun 66 -64 -71 — 201 -9
Kevin Yu 67 -66 -68 — 201 -9
Harry Hall 66 -69 -66 — 201 -9
Denny McCarthy 65 -68 -68 — 201 -9
Byeong Hun An 70 -65 -66 — 201 -9
K.H. Lee 69 -67 -65 — 201 -9
Carl Yuan 70 -65 -66 — 201 -9
Matt Kuchar 70 -67 -64 — 201 -9
Doc Redman 67 -68 -67 — 202 -8
Stephan Jaeger 67 -66 -69 — 202 -8
Adam Scott 69 -66 -67 — 202 -8
Nick Hardy 71 -63 -68 — 202 -8
Aaron Baddeley 67 -70 -65 — 202 -8
Hideki Matsuyama 68 -69 -65 — 202 -8
Tyson Alexander 68 -69 -65 — 202 -8
Michael Thompson 69 -65 -69 — 203 -7
Justin Suh 70 -65 -68 — 203 -7
Kevin Tway 70 -66 -67 — 203 -7
Chez Reavie 67 -67 -69 — 203 -7
Ben Martin 68 -68 -67 — 203 -7
Corey Conners 69 -66 -68 — 203 -7
Andrew Novak 66 -70 -67 — 203 -7
Russell Henley 67 -69 -67 — 203 -7
Cole Hammer 71 -66 -66 — 203 -7
Nico Echavarria 69 -69 -65 — 203 -7
Keita Nakajima 70 -67 -66 — 203 -7
Brian Stuard 71 -65 -68 — 204 -6
Brendon Todd 65 -68 -71 — 204 -6
Augusto Núñez 67 -68 -69 — 204 -6
Kelly Kraft 69 -68 -67 — 204 -6
Cam Davis 66 -70 -68 — 204 -6
Danny Lee 69 -68 -67 — 204 -6
Greyson Sigg 71 -67 -66 — 204 -6
Taiga Semikawa 71 -66 -67 — 204 -6
Tom Hoge 68 -70 -67 — 205 -5
Adam Svensson 69 -69 -67 — 205 -5
Eric Cole 69 -67 -69 — 205 -5
Brice Garnett 70 -67 -68 — 205 -5
Adam Long 68 -70 -67 — 205 -5
Joseph Bramlett 68 -69 -68 — 205 -5
MJ Daffue 67 -68 -71 — 206 -4
Joseph Winslow 66 -68 -72 — 206 -4
Brendan Steele 66 -72 -68 — 206 -4
Ryan Brehm 69 -69 -68 — 206 -4
Brian Harman 67 -69 -70 — 206 -4
Russell Knox 69 -69 -68 — 206 -4
Ryan Palmer 71 -67 -68 — 206 -4
Aaron Rai 67 -71 -68 — 206 -4
Harris English 65 -70 -72 — 207 -3
Anders Albertson 68 -68 -71 — 207 -3
Troy Merritt 68 -70 -69 — 207 -3
Davis Thompson 69 -68 -70 — 207 -3
Kazuki Higa 69 -69 -69 — 207 -3
Zac Blair 67 -69 -72 — 208 -2
Adam Schenk 70 -68 -71 — 209 -1
Kurt Kitayama 69 -69 -71 — 209 -1
Patton Kizzire 67 -70 -72 — 209 -1
Chad Ramey 68 -70 -72 — 210 E
Zach Johnson 69 -69 -72 — 210 E
Austin Smotherman 66 -72 -72 — 210 E