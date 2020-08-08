Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR race 1:30 p.m. NBCS
Baseball KBO: Lotte Giants at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. ESPN
Golf European Tour, final round 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Women’s Amateur, championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
LPGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf
MLB Braves at Phillies 10 a.m. TBS
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ
Giants-Dodgers or D-backs-Padres 1 p.m. MLB
Indians at White Sox 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Pelicans vs. Spurs Noon Ch 9
Blazers vs. 76ers 3:30 p.m. NBA
Clippers vs. Nets 6 p.m. NBA
NHL Bruins vs. Capitals 9 a.m. NBCS
Blues vs. Stars Noon Ch 4
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, Game 5 5 p.m. Ch 4
WNBA Minnesota vs. Los Angeles Noon ESPN
Indiana vs. Washington 4 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)
