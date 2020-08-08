You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR race 1:30 p.m. NBCS

Baseball KBO: Lotte Giants at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. ESPN

Golf European Tour, final round 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Women’s Amateur, championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

LPGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf

MLB Braves at Phillies 10 a.m. TBS

D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ

Giants-Dodgers or D-backs-Padres 1 p.m. MLB

Indians at White Sox 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Pelicans vs. Spurs Noon Ch 9

Blazers vs. 76ers 3:30 p.m. NBA

Clippers vs. Nets 6 p.m. NBA

NHL Bruins vs. Capitals 9 a.m. NBCS

Blues vs. Stars Noon Ch 4

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, Game 5 5 p.m. Ch 4

WNBA Minnesota vs. Los Angeles Noon ESPN

Indiana vs. Washington 4 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

