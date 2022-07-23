 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN

IndyCar race Noon Ch 4

NASCAR Cup race Noon USA

Basketball

Big 3 League, Week 6 10 a.m. Ch 13

TBT, round of 64 10 a.m. ESPN

TBT, round of 64 4 p.m. ESPN2

Cycling

Tour de France, final stage 7 a.m. USA

Women’s Tour de France, first stage Noon CNBC

Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 2:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 6 a.m. CNBC

Champions Tour, final round 6 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 9 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

MLB

Hall of Fame ceremony 8 a.m. MLB

Nationals at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Mets at Padres 4 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

MLS: Atlanta at LA Galaxy 6:30 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

Chile vs. Venezuela 4:45 p.m. FS2

Track and field

World Championships, Day 10 5 p.m. CNBC

World Championships, Day 10 6 p.m. Ch 4

WNBA

Wings at Fever Noon NBA

Dream at Storm 3 p.m. NBA

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

Nationals at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Mets at Padres 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

