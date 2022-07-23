Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN
IndyCar race Noon Ch 4
NASCAR Cup race Noon USA
Basketball
Big 3 League, Week 6 10 a.m. Ch 13
TBT, round of 64 10 a.m. ESPN
TBT, round of 64 4 p.m. ESPN2
Cycling
Tour de France, final stage 7 a.m. USA
Women’s Tour de France, first stage Noon CNBC
Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 2:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 6 a.m. CNBC
Champions Tour, final round 6 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 9 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
MLB
Hall of Fame ceremony 8 a.m. MLB
Nationals at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ
Mets at Padres 4 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
MLS: Atlanta at LA Galaxy 6:30 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women's
Chile vs. Venezuela 4:45 p.m. FS2
Track and field
World Championships, Day 10 5 p.m. CNBC
World Championships, Day 10 6 p.m. Ch 4
WNBA
Wings at Fever Noon NBA
Dream at Storm 3 p.m. NBA
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
Nationals at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Mets at Padres 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)